Fans Urge ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Skip Casting Certain Celeb

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are begging the casting directors to skip casting Clayton Echard, the most recent “Bachelor,” on the upcoming season of the show.

For the past three seasons of the show, ABC has cast at least one person from “Bachelor” nation as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown won the show in season 28, Kaitlyn Bristowe won in season 29, Joe Amabile was a contestant on season 27, and Matt James was cast as a contestant during season 30.

Now that the spring 2022 season of “The Bachelor” has concluded, some fans worry that Echard will be the next person to be cast.

Fans Want a Different Contestant From ‘The Bachelor’

In a Reddit thread titled, “Idk if anyone here keeps up with ‘The Bachelor’ but if Clayton is on DWTS this season I will scream,” some people suggested other people from the franchise that could be good on the show.

“I’m thinking maybe Susie [Evans],” one person replied, referring to Echard’s girlfriend. “I don’t even watch this show but have seen her trending and getting a ton of sympathy.”

They added, “My absolute dream casting would be if they took a break from Bachelor Nation all together. Too bad the show isn’t on CBS. At least they could alternate between their reality shows when putting people on.”

More than one person said they would love to see Michelle Young, a recent “Bachelorette,” on “Dancing With the Stars,” and another said they would like to see Tyler Cameron on the show.

Tayshia Adams was also mentioned as someone that could be on the show in the next season.

When it comes to Echard, some do not think ABC would cast him on the dancing competition show.

“Honestly he seems hated by most of the franchise so I doubt he will [be cast],” one person wrote. “I mean they picked Matt, but Clayton’s backlash seems worse.”

Some Want Separation Between the Franchises

While some people did have different ideas for casting the show, others want complete separation between the two franchises, though they are both huge for ABC.

“I watch & honestly as a bachelor fan, I wish they would just keep the two shows separate,” one person wrote in a reply. “One of my favorites is Kaitlyn and I think it’s awesome she got to go on tour but I prefer the two shows to remain separated for multiple reasons lol. Also I will cry if Clayton is on….”

Multiple professional dancers have said they think the show should take a break from casting people from “The Bachelor,” including Cheryl Burke, who spoke about the issue in a 2020 episode of her “Pretty Messed Up” podcast.

Other fans took to Twitter to talk about how they think they’ll see Echard on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“If Clayton ends up on DWTS let’s make sure his celebrity life is DOA,” one person tweeted. “Hope he is successful in personal life/business but his TV life should be over tonight.”

Another wrote, “Looking forward to watching Clayton crash and burn tonight. These great women dodged a bullet. Please don’t send him to #BachelorinParadise or #DWTS.”

Casting for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” will not be announced until much later in 2022, as the show airs once per year.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: See Sharna Burgess React to Positive Pregnancy Test in Emotional Video