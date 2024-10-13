Beloved DTWS Alum Says Co-Stars Won’t Be Doing the Show

“Dancing With the Stars” season 32 alum Barry Williams said he will probably be the last Brady in the ballroom.

In a September 2024 interview, the former “Brady Bunch” star told Entertainment Weekly that it’s “doubtful” that any of his sitcom co-stars would ever compete on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition going forward.

In addition to Williams, Florence Henderson and Maureen McCormick competed on DWTS in seasons 11 and 23, respectively. But in the EW interview, Williams said Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen would probably turn down an invite to the competition.

“I think you’ve seen the dancers — Maureen and Florence and myself,” Williams told the outlet. He noted that dancing is not really Plumb or Olsen’s “thing” and Knight would never turn up on the dance floor.

In 2020, Knight, who played middle brother Peter On “The Brady Bunch,” reflected on the cast’s stint on ‘The Brady Bunch Hour,” which aired for one season in 1976. The actor told Yahoo Entertainment that he struggled with the singing and dancing format of the show and noted that he was “not really a performer or a singer at all.” He also said he was “dragged along with song and dance” as the Brady kids hit the road during their heyday in the mid-1970s.

Barry Williams Said Maureen McCormick Gave Him a Huge Tip for DWTS

When McCormick competed on “Dancing With the Stars” with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev in 2016, she went home during week five. Speaking with EW, Williams revealed that she told him she “ran out of gas” when she was on the show, and the advice helped him prepare for the worst. “I had a chance to train a bit for it for about six months or so,” he said of the DWTS prep.

In an interview with Parade magazine in October 2023, Williams revealed that he did “a full gym warm-up and rehearsal” by himself before joining pro dancer partner Peta Murgatroyd for their actual rehearsals during season 32.

“That’s part of it. It is staying warm, staying stretched,” the then-69-year-old said. “I’ve always been athletic, and the gym’s always been important, but I’ve ramped it up for this kind of demand because the workload is seven days a week. It’s four to five hours a day on your feet in practice.”

Williams added that he made sure to get “plenty of rest” to give his body a chance to recover between dances.”

Barry Williams Said His TV Mom Wanted Him to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Wiliams had hoped to last the longest out of any Brady cast member on DWTS. In a 2023 interview with People magazine, he noted, “’The Brady Bunch’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ have alumni. Florence Henderson was here in 2010, Maureen McCormick in 2016. Each went several weeks. So, there is a kind of a family atmosphere, the difference being that no Brady has taken it all the way to the end. So I’m hopeful that I’m going to be that person.”

He also said that before her death in 2016, Henderson told him she thought he could go far on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“At that time, she had just been eliminated and asked if I would carry the torch,” he shared.

