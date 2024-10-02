Beloved DWTS Alum Admits He & Co-Stars Hooked Up

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Barry Williams admits he hooked up with his “Brady Bunch” sister—and had a big crush on his TV mom.

In September 2024, the actor, who turned 70 on September 30, told Us Weekly that his siblings on the ‘70s sitcom “all hooked up with each other at some point.”

“Not necessarily while we were filming,” he clarified. “I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plumb] and Michael [Lookinland] and Susan [Olsen] had a little mock wedding at one point. So, yes, we all hooked up.”

The ABC comedy series about a blended family aired from 1969 to 1974 when Williams was a teenager. Each “Brady” had an opposite-sex sibling around the same age, which translated into real-life hookups as the young actors’ hormones raged.

According to Woman’s World, Knight and Plumb, who played Brady counterparts Peter and Jan, dated while the show was in production in 1973 and 1974. Lookinland and Olsen (aka Bobby and Cindy Brady) once claimed in a radio interview that they “used to make out in the [Brady Bunch] doghouse when we were nine,” the outlet shared. (The Brady clan had a dog, Tiger, in early seasons of the show.)

Williams previously revealed that he gave McCormick, who played his Brady sister Marcia, her first kiss. The smooch took place while they were on location shooting the famous trio of Hawaii-themed episodes in 1972.

Speaking with “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” in 2013, Williams said, “The second most asked question in my world is, did Maureen McCormick, or Marcia Brady, and I date, were we an item? And yes, we did definitely. In fact, I was her first kiss and that was in Hawaii while we were filming those episodes. We snuck away, it was a full moon. We walked along the sand and well, I knew where that was headed, of course. I set it up!”

Maureen McCormick Wrote About Her Romance With Barry Williams

McCormick shared details on her teen romance with Williams in her 2008 memoir, “Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My Voice.”

McCormick was 16 and Williams was 17 when the cast traveled to Hawaii to film on location. In her book, the actress wrote that she and Williams had spent three years “staving off the desire of a mutual attraction despite the intimacy of working closely with each other every day.”

But the romantic setting of the island changed the game. She described a “picture perfect” sunset and her first kiss with her co-star during a walk on the beach. While the romance continued when the co-stars returned to California, McCormick said the timing was off. She described her romance with Williams as an “on-and-off thing.”

During a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” all six Brady kids reunited and were grilled by Bravo host Andy Cohen. At one point, McCormick was asked to rate her first kiss on the beach with Williams. “On a scale of one to 10, how amazing was that kiss?” Cohen asked.

“OK, it was good. But it was not my first kiss,” McCormick said. “Barry, were you implying that it was my first or my first with you?”

Williams confirmed he meant it was her first kiss with him.

She then gave a sweet smile and an affirmation that the kiss with her TV brother was a total 10.

Barry Williams Had a Major Crush on His TV Mom Florence Henderson

Williams’ “Brady” dating game went beyond McCormick. He told Us Weekly that he had a teenage crush on Florence Henderson, who played his mom Carol Brady. Henderson was 36 and Williams was 15 when he asked her out on a date. Williams said he often talked to Henderson about their mutual love of music.

“I had found this singer coming into the Copacabana near Beverly Hills. I can’t think of exactly where it was, but I invited her to go together on a date, And she said, OK,’ so I was thrilled. And now for me, it was a date,” Williams told the outlet. “We were recognized, and so people were whispering about us, which is strange.” He also confirmed that he “went in for a little kiss” at the end of the night and that Henderson gave him “a nice little peck” back.

A few of Williams’ details differed from Henderson’s. She spoke about the date just before Williams wrote about it in his 1992 memoir, “Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg.”

In 1991, Henderson told People, “He had a crush on me. And he asked me out for a date, which I’ll never forget.”

“He was too young to drive, so his older brother brought him to my hotel. And then I drove us to the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where we saw a singer. It was so sweet because Barry made sure we had a good table. After the show, his brother picked him up and took him home,” she said.

But in his book, Williams went into great detail about how he convinced his older brother Craig to let him “illegally” drive his car to Henderson’s solo with just a learner’s permit. On “Oprah Where Are They Now,” he elaborated on his big date. “I picked her up in my own car and I took her home. And when we said good night I gave her a little kiss, which was like big stuff for me.”