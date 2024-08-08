DWTS Alum Finalizes ‘Nightmare’ Divorce After Messy Back & Forth

Season 4 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex, Firerose (real name: Johanna Hodges), have finalized their divorce as of August 2, 2024.

“This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him,” Cyrus’ attorneys told People magazine.

In a separate statement given to People magazine, Cyrus said that he was “very relieved” that the divorce proceedings were over. “Giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief,” he added.

The country music star filed for divorce in June 2024. He and Firerose tied the knot in October 2023.

Billy Ray Cyrus Accused Firerose of Fraud & She Walked Away From the Marriage Without a Settlement

In his divorce filing, Cyrus accused his ex of fraud.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer claimed that Firerose spent nearly $100,000 on his credit card without his consent.

“As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts,” Cyrus wrote in an affidavit, per People.

Firerose then filed court documents of her own, accusing her ex of being abusive. On June 18, People reported that Firerose claimed Cyrus subjected her to “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.” She also accused him of substance abuse.

In the newest development about the finalized divorce, a source close to Firerose told People magazine that she chose to “walk away without fighting for money in order to be done with the volatile relationship and anything having to do with Billy.”

Firerose Has Not Deleted the Pictures of Her & Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram

Despite their marriage coming to an official end, Firerose hasn’t cleaned up her Instagram feed and still has several photos of her and Cyrus together posted.

For example, she shared a photo from their wedding in April with the caption, “6 months ago I married this man.” The comments on that particular post appear to be turned off.

In her recent updates, Firerose has been focusing on positivity — and making new music. On July 18, Firerose — who hails from Australia — revealed that she became a U.S. citizen.

“This amazing country’s been my home for 17 years. I couldn’t be more thrilled to become a US Citizen!” she captioned an Instagram post. About a week or so later, she shared a video while out on a boat with friends. “It’s not what, but who we have in life that matters,” she said.

On August 1, Firerose shared a life update with fans, confirming that she’s working on new music. She didn’t mention her divorce, which was finalized the next day.

“So blessed to be creating with these legends. Very excited for you to hear this new music,” she wrote. She included some photos of herself in the recording studio.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has removed all traces of Firerose from his Instagram feed.

