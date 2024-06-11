DWTS Alum Suddenly Files for Divorce 7 Months After Wedding

Season 4 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from his wife, Firerose.

According to TMZ, Cyrus is asking a judge to annul his seven-month marriage due to “fraud.” Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Cyrus cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” for the grounds of the divorce. The paperwork lists the date of separation as May 22.

Cyrus and Firerose, a singer who hails from Australia, no longer follow one another on Instagram. However, neither party has yet to scrub their Instagram feeds clean of memories from their relationship (as of June 11).

At the time of this writing, neither Cyrus nor Firerose had spoken out about the split.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Got Married in October 2023

Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot just seven months ago.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.

For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love,” Cyrus captioned a post on October 11, 2023.

Comments on the post have been limited.

The two got engaged just four months after Cyrus ended his marriage to Tish Cyrus, the mother of three of Cyrus’ kids (Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus). Billy Ray Cyrus also adopted Tish Cyrus’ older children, Brandi and Trace.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. She remarried Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Firerose Posted About Billy Ray Cyrus in April

About a month before Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s separation, she shared a photo from their wedding.

“6 months ago I married this man. Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord,” she captioned the post. Things seemed to be going well for the then-couple, who had been recording music together.

On May 31, Firerose captioned an Instagram post in honor of her sobriety.

“8 years sober today by the grace of God! 8 years ago God performed a miracle in my life. One day at a time since then I’ve given my will & my life over to Him. He’s been loving & faithful in all promises & never left my side. It’s only by God’s love & His wonderful grace that I get to remain sober & share that hope with others still suffering in addiction. I couldn’t be more incredibly grateful for that gift. If you’re struggling right now, just know there is NOTHING He can’t do!! No matter how broken you feel… by faith you can & will be restored,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus has been in the middle of a supposed family feud, per Us Weekly.

“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys. The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever,” a source told the outlet.

