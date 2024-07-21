DWTS Alum Granted Emergency Motion as Divorce Rages On

Season 4 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Billy Ray Cyrus is going through a nasty divorce. He and his estranged wife, Johanna Rose Hodges, better known by her stage name, Firerose, have ended their union after seven months of marriage.

On July 10, a court order confirmed that Cyrus’ “request to freeze his estranged wife’s access to his cards after finding “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges,” according to E! News. The order was filed in Williamson County, Tennessee.

This emergency motion comes just weeks after Cyrus claimed that his soon-to-be ex-wife had spent nearly $100,000 on his credit cards though she wasn’t authorized to do so, per People magazine.

Cyrus has not spoken out publicly about the split. However, in an interview with Page Six, Firerose claimed that her soon-to-be ex had “very strict rules” that she was allegedly expected to abide by.

Billy Ray Cyrus Wants His Marriage to Firerose Annulled

Cyrus proposed to Firerose just four months after Cyrus’ divorce from his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus. They tied the knot in October 2023.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined. For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love,” Cyrus captioned an Instagram post after he exchanged vows with his third wife.

However, when filing for divorce, Cyrus requested that the union be annulled. The reason? Fraud. This according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The country music singer cited both “irreconcilable differences” as well as “inappropriate marital conduct” for the grounds of the divorce.

If granted an annulment it would be as if Cyrus and Firerose never married. “An annulled marriage is erased from a legal perspective, and it declares that the marriage never technically existed and was never legally valid,” per Legal Zoom.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Lawyers Denied Firerose’s Claims That the Singer Was Abusive

As part of her own divorce filing, Firerose claimed that Cyrus was “emotionally, psychologically and verbally abusive” throughout the course of their marriage. However, Cyrus’ lawyers have denied the claim and released a statement to ET.

“The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage. … If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that Ms. Hodges alleges in her pleadings, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him,” the statement read, in part.

Cyrus filed for a temporary restraining order against Firerose in June, according to People magazine. Court documents obtained by the outlet showed that Firerose agreed to move out of Cyrus’ home and that he would offer her monetary support for 90 days.

Around the same time, Page Six obtained a copy of a handwritten letter in which Firerose allegedly told Cyrus that she missed him.

“I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby. Please let’s work this out and not become anything but closer out of this hellish experience. I need you, I love you, I am so sorry,” the letter reads.

