DWTS Alum Engaged 4 Months After Divorce Shares Post About ‘Happiness’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish Cyrus, ended their marriage in April 2022.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the former couple said in a joint statement obtained by People magazine.

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” the statement continued.

Not long after, Billy Ray Cyrus moved on with Australia singer Firerose, and the two moved in together in the early summer, getting engaged a few weeks later. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and his fiancee confirmed the news with People magazine.

In the time since, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum has been sharing photos of himself and his bride-to-be, and in one of his most recent captions, he wrote about “happiness.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Shared Their Support for Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

On November 30, 2022, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a picture of himself with Firerose. The two were standing outside, him in a hat with his hair in braided pigtails and Firerose cuddling into him with her new ring on display, resting on his chest.

“Happiness is everything,” Billy Ray Cyrus captioned the Instagram post.

Several fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, many appearing happy for the country star and his new love.

“Love this pic of Billy, his smile says it all, he’s happy, and that’s what his fans care about! Stay happy Billy, sending [love] vibes your way,” one comment read.

“Honestly Billy Ray you look happy and healthy making music with someone you love,” someone else wrote.

“I completely agree!! Such a beautiful pic of the both of you, Billy your smile makes all your fans smile too!! FireRose you brought our Billy back thank you so much!!” a third fan added.

“Aww you two are so beautiful together. So awesome to see your gorgeous smile again BR. And thank you FR for putting it back on his handsome face. Love you two,” a fourth said.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Wrote a Song Together

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appear to be bonding over their passion for music. The two recorded a song called “Time” together.

“Amazing day in the studio. Can’t wait to release this new music,” he captioned an Instagram post on October 3, 2022. In the time since, Billy Ray Cyrus has shared clips of the song, called “Time.”

In another social media post, Billy Ray Cyrus shared that “Time” stands for “Together” “Imagine” “Magic” “Everyday.” He also wrote “that’s what love is” and added a red heart emoji. The acronym served as a caption for another photo of him with Firerose.

READ NEXT: Pregnant DWTS Pros Reveal Their Due Dates Are 2 Days Apart