DWTS Alum’s Ex Makes Bold Accusations in Messy Divorce Filing

Season 4 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from his wife, Firerose in May 2024, according to TMZ.

The two singers got married in October 2023, about a year after getting engaged. Although Cyrus hasn’t spoken out about the split, People magazine obtained the divorce documents in which Cyrus asked the judge overseeing the case to annul the union. It was later revealed that Cyrus accused Firerose of spending nearly $100,000 on his credit card.

On June 18, People reported that Firerose has responded to the divorce filing, making claims of her own. She claimed that Cyrus has “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” and said he has substance abuse issues that make him “unpredictable and volatile.”

This marks Cyrus’ third divorce; he was previously married to Cindy Cyrus and then to Tish Cyrus.

Firerose Claims Billy Ray Cyrus Filed for Divorce 1 Day Before She Was Set to Undergo Major Surgery

On June 14, Firerose filed court documents in Tennessee, according to People magazine. The outlet reported that Firerose was “diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020.” According to the National Cancer Institute, someone who carries the gene is more likely to develop breast cancer.

Firerose’s doctors advised her to undergo a preventative double mastectomy followed by reconstruction surgery. According to her divorce filing, which was obtained by the outlet, Firerose said her surgery was scheduled for May 24. Cyrus filed for divorce one day prior.

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish [expletive] and continually alleged that she was using him. With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home,” the complaint read.

Firerose claims she was “ambushed” by the filing.

Billy Ray Cyrus Says Firerose Begged Him to Reconcile in a Handwritten Letter

Cyrus responded to Firerose’s claims by submitting a love letter that he says Firerose wrote to him.

“I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby. Please let’s work this out and not become anything but closer out of this hellish experience,” read the love note, according to Page Six.

“I need you, I love you, I am so sorry,” the handwritten note continued.

Additionally, Page Six obtained text messages that Firerose allegedly sent to Cyrus.

“I’m praying with my entire soul that we can find each other again today. I feel completely loss & miss you more than I can explain,” one message read, according to the outlet.

“You have been my best friend in the world every day for over 4 years. 24/7. I miss you terribly. My heart is shattered & I need my best friend right now more than ever,” the text continued. “I don’t want to live without you. Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you by my side,” Firerose also allegedly wrote.

