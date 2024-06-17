DWTS Alum’s Sudden Divorce Filing Turns Ugly

Season 4 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from his wife, Firerose (real name Johanna Rose Hodges) after just seven months of marriage. According to TMZ, Cyrus has requested that the marriage by annulled due to “fraud.”

In the time since the news was first reported, there have been a few updates, including a new court filing in which Cyrus is seeking a temporary restraining order. According to new court documents obtained by People magazine, Cyrus claims that his soon-to-be ex-wife has used his credit card to spend nearly $100,000 in unauthorized charges.

“As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts,” the country music star wrote in an affidavit, per People.

Firerose has responded to the claims via her attorney.

“To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue. Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off,” the response read.

Cyrus is seeking repayment for any and all charges made on his credit card.

Billy Ray Cyrus Feels Firerose Isn’t the Person He Thought She Was

Cyrus made headlines when he got engaged so quickly after his split from Tish Cyrus. Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. Four months later, Billy Ray Cyrus was engaged to Firerose. The two tied the knot in October 2023.

Now, a source tells People magazine that Billy Ray Cyrus feels he made a mistake and that Firerose “isn’t the person he thought he married.”

“He believes that she married for other reasons but love. He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money,” the source shared.

“He wants her out of his life. They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy,” the source added.

Billy Ray Cyrus hasn’t spoken out about the split, but on June 14, he did share an update on Instagram.

“I made a promise to myself not to look back and only look forward,” his caption read, in part.

Billy Ray Cyrus Accused Firerose of Being Unfaithful, Source Says

Another source spoke to Us Weekly about the split, stating that the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer accused Firerose of cheating before filing for divorce.

“Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was intense and toxic at times. Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him,” the insider said.

It seems as though Billy Ray Cyrus’ decision to marry Firerose also didn’t go over well with his family.

“Miley [Cyrus], Noah [Cyrus] and their siblings never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly. No one approved of the marriage,” Us Weekly’s source said, adding, “Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.”

