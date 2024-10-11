DWTS Champ Answers ‘Tricky’ Question About Having More Kids

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion and her husband tackled a frequently-asked question from fans about expanding her family. Season 21 champ Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, have one daughter.

Irwin acknowledged responding to questions about having more kids is a “tricky question” to answer.

Based on what the couple shared with fans, their daughter may be their only child.

“We feel very lucky to have Grace. She is our beautiful girl, but she will probably be our one child,” Irwin explained.

Chandler Powell Noted It’s a ‘Miracle’ They Have Their Daughter Grace

Irwin and Powell shared a video to their YouTube channel on August 28 where they answered questions from fans.

They read a question from a fan asking if they planned to have another child, and Powell quipped they get that question “Daily if not more.”

She admitted, “I have a lot of feelings about this question.” Irwin added that she wanted Powell to answer first.

“Basically, we get asked this question a lot. And Bindi, a lot of you may already know she went through a big journey with endometriosis,” Powell shared.

He continued, “And basically, it was an absolute miracle that we had Grace.”

Powell added, “We love Grace so much and are reveling in every little moment we have with her, with our little miracle baby.”

Given Irwin’s complicated medical history, Powell admitted, “So we are happy with our little family of three.”

Irwin noted she “really appreciates everybody who’s curious to see if we will have another child.”

She also said she understood why people ask the question so frequently, and she knows there’s “kindness and good intent behind it.”

Bindi Irwin Noted It’d Be ‘Incredible’ if They Had Another Child

As she worked to answer the big question about having another child, Irwin shared a caution for others.

“I do just want to send it out there that remember to be careful when you ask this question because you never know what’s happening in someone’s life.”

She pointed out that people may seem fine, but “on the inside their own personal journey might have been filled with turmoil and challenges you can’t even fathom.”

Irwin said they expect Grace will be their only child. She added, however, “But. you never know. Maybe, maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road.”

She noted that if they were blessed to have another child at some point, “That would be incredible.”

For now, they “revel” in Grace. Irwin admitted, though, that sometimes it’s hard to acknowledge Grace may be their “only” child.

“I do not like the word ‘only.’ Grace is our child. She is our one beautiful, perfect, amazing little girl,” Irwin gushed.

She continued, “And oh my goodness, every single day I think about how lucky we are to have her.”

Fans showered the couple with love and support in response to their video.

“You are both so gracious with your answers to very personal questions,” one fan noted on Instagram.

“I am so sorry that people constantly ask you such a personal question…There is nothing wrong with being one and done,” another fan commented.

“You two are so precious. And you make such a difference in the world. Thank you,” read someone else’s response.

“You answer these questions with such sensitivity, strength and honestly. And with a grace and wisdom well beyond your years,” gushed a separate supporter.

That commenter added, “Thank you, both, for being such incredible role models and for just being yourselves.”