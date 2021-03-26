‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Welcomes First Baby

Wildlife advocate and Dancing With the Stars champion Bindi Irwin welcomed her first child alongside her husband Chandler Powell on March 25, 2021.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter, who they named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, in a touching Instagram post. The birth of their child took place on the same day as the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life,” Irwin wrote alongside a photo of the couple with their baby. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

Irwin & Powell’s Baby Was Named After Irwin’s Father & Other Relatives

According to Irwin’s Instagram post, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was named after Irwin’s father, the late Steve Irwin, and other relatives dating back to the 1700s.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” Irwin wrote. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

She added, “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

The Birth Was Also Celebrated by Irwin’s Family Members

The Irwins were ecstatic that Grace was finally welcomed into the world. Irwin’s brother, Robert Irwin, took to Instagram to welcome the baby as well.

Robert Irwin wrote, “Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace.”

He added, “This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum… and the funnest, coolest, and kindest Dad. Love you three so much – I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!”

Bindi Irwin commented on the post to thank Robert for being “the greatest brother.”

The father and Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, wrote, “After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

Irwin and Powell got married on March 25, 2020, and they had to change their plans multiple times because of the global coronavirus pandemic. They ended up having an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

Powell and Irwin dated for six years before getting married. They met when Irwin gave Powell’s family a tour of the Australia Zoo and they hit it off right away. Irwin said that after they met, Powell wrote a letter to her mom.

“He sent a letter asking my mom if he could stay in contact with me,” she spilled to Entertainment Tonight. “And then mom gave the letter to me and said, ‘Is this person real?’”

