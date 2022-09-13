DWTS Champ Mourns the Loss of Her ‘Extraordinary’ Dad

A “Dancing With the Stars” champion is remembering her dad on the anniversary of his tragic death.

On September 4, 2022, Bindi Irwin took to her Instagram account to share a tribute to her dad, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace,” Bindi’s tribute to her dad read.

Her brother, Robert Irwin, also shared a post in honor of Steve on his Instagram account.

“It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive,” Robert captioned a picture of his dad holding him when he was just a baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bindi Tries Her Best to Keep Her Dad’s Memory Alive & Teaches Her Daughter About Him

Although Bindi’s daughter Grace never met her grandfather, Bindi is very mindful of his presence and honors him by sharing his story with baby Grace.

“Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful,” Bindi captioned a video of Grace pointing to a photo of Steve at the Australia Zoo on August 23, 2022.

When Bindi found out that she was pregnant, she knew that she wanted to honor her dad by giving her daughter a name that was special.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior’. Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place,” Bindi told The Bump before giving birth.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell named their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Fans Showed Bindi Support in the Comments Section

It seems as though Bindi has a special place in the hearts of people across the globe. Each time she posts something sweet on social media, she received the kindest messages from her followers.

Her post about her dad on September 4 was no different.

“Your father will be proud of who you are right now,” one person commented.

“He gave this world such a gift by sharing his life with us. I’m sure Grace will think of him as a superhero as she grows and she’ll be right. He was extraordinary and so are you,” someone else added.

“I still watch his show on YouTube. He was an extraordinary human being with a huge heart and love and passion for everyone and everything around him,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“So beautiful, your beloved Dad lives through your Glorious Daughter and she is seeing life through his eyes. Bless all you Wildlife Heroes, kisses for extraordinary GraceLove,” read another comment.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Mourns the Loss of Lifelong Companion: ‘Rest in Peace, Angel’