DWTS Champ Shares New Photos of Daughter on Her Birthday

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her daughter, Grace Warrior, in honor of her second birthday.

On March 25, 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 21 champion shared a series of new photos to Instagram as she marked her little girl’s milestone—as well as her own special day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bindi Irwin Shared Family Photos of Little Grace in a Snowy Location

On her Instagram page, Irwin, 24, shared photos of her and her husband, Chandler Powell, posing outdoors with their daughter amid a snowy, sunset background. The television personality and conservationist was all smiles as she giggled with her little girl while her husband held her. A final photo showed Grace decked out in her all-pink snowsuit as she stood in a vast snow-covered area.

Irwin captioned the slideshow with a sweet birthday message to her two-year-old. In addition to calling Grace “the sunshine that fills our lives,” Irwin expressed amazement over her child’s smiley face and fascination with everything around her.

“You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic,” Irwin wrote. “Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence.”

Fans, friends, and family members reacted to the post.

“Happy Birthday to our beautiful granddaughter! Loved getting time with her so much!” wrote Irwin’s father-in-law, Chris Powell.

Other fans called Irwin and her husband and daughter a “beautiful” and “sweet and loving family.”

“Happy Birthday Grace! And happy wedding anniversary Bindi and Chandler!” another commenter wrote.

Baby Grace Was Born on Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell’s 1st Wedding Anniversary

Irwin and Powell wed on March 25, 2020, in a ceremony at the Australia Zoo. On the date of their first wedding anniversary, baby Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was born, according to Brides.com.

A day after her daughter was born in 2021, Irwin shared a family photo on Instagram as she swaddled her newborn while her husband stood by her side. “Celebrating the two loves of my life,” she captioned the pic. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

Irwin went on to explain her daughter’s unique name, noting that Grace is named after her great-grandmother and that it is also a family name on her husband’s side. She added that the middle names Warrior and Irwin are a tribute to her late dad, Wildlife Warrior Steve Irwin.

Irwin’s dad was famous for his “The Crocodile Hunter” TV series. In 2006, he died after he was stung by a poisonous stingray while filming a new TV show. He was 44 years old, according to NBC News.

While Grace was never able to meet her grandfather, Irwin said her baby girl shares some of her late dad’s traits. “I definitely see parts of [Dad] in Grace,” Irwin told People in 2022.”His determination and his inability to sit still. … I’m excited to see as she grows up how her personality will develop. If Dad was around, honestly, we would never see her. He would be in love.”

READ NEXT: ‘ Kym Herjavec’s Twins Are So Big Now