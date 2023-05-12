DWTS Winner Bindi Irwin Reveals Daughter’s Biggest Passion

“Dancing with the Stars” winner Bindi Irwin has been passionate about wildlife since she was a young child, and now she is sharing that her daughter is already following in her footsteps. Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, in March 2021. “Gracie” has been immersed in the world of wildlife since she was born, since as Closer Weekly details, the family lives on the Australia Zoo compound. The wildlife park has been a big part of the family’s life since it was initially established in 1970 by Irwin’s grandparents. The 700-acre compound is home to Irwin, her husband, and her daughter, as well as to her mother and brother.

“Our house is right in the middle — we have crocodiles on one side and tigers on the other,” Irwin previously told People of her home growing up. “After school, I’ll go around on my scooter and jump in with the tortoises to say ‘g’day!’ or wrangle some snakes. Every day is a new adventure,” she added. Irwin recently opened up about her daughter’s developing love for nature and fans will not want to miss what she revealed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bindi Irwin Calls Her Daughter’s Passion & Knowledge ‘Remarkable’

Irwin chatted with People while attending an event honoring her late father in California. Of her daughter, the former “Dancing with the Stars” champion noted, “She just loves wildlife, and she gets so excited to learn more. She knows so many animal names. It is unreal.” Irwin admitted that love and quest for knowledge, “runs in the family. In addition, she detailed that Gracie’s favorite type of animal right now is one she cannot interact with in person at the Australia Zoo: dinosaurs. “She just talks about all these different dinosaur names that we don’t know how she knows them all.”

While Irwin has spent most of her life feeling passionate about wildlife, learning from her own parents, she still seems to be in awe of her daughter’s quickly developing love for it all. “It’s really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world,” she shared. Irwin gushed over her daughter’s “sweet and sensitive soul” as well as her “love and kindness and empathy.” The toddler has been known to wave at ants and work to rescue a bee in a puddle, Irwin recalled, adding that “It’s really cute.”

The Irwin Family Has an Ongoing Legacy of Caring for Wildlife

As Irwin’s fans recall, her own passion for wildlife came primarily from her father, Steve Irwin, who died in September 2006. At the time, the “Crocodile Hunter” had been filming when he was struck in the heart by a stingray barb. He was just 44 years old at the time of his death, and Bindi was just 8. In a February Instagram post honoring his birthday, Bindi wrote a touching tribute to her father. “Thank you for instilling a love for all species, courage to follow my heart and determination to make a difference in the world for wildlife and wild places.” Bindi added, “Your legacy lives on and the world is forever changed because of your dedication to conservation.” Now, Bindi’s mother Terri gets to see those values develop in her granddaughter too.

Terri explained that Gracie is “just the most loving, lovely little tiny human being, and she gets so much joy out of everything.” As the little girl learns more about her surroundings, Terri noted, “So you kind of relive that again, how amazing it is to find a leaf, and how the crunchy leaves are even better, and just everything is fabulous again.” Terri added that “Bindi and [her son] Robert have taken up the legacy” that Steve had created and she knows “he would be so proud of that.” Bindi referred to her father as “the greatest wildlife warrior,” adding, “He wanted people to stand up and make a difference for our planet for the next generations.” It appears Gracie is already stepping up to continue her family’s legacy with the same passion for wildlife that her mother and grandfather embraced.