DWTS Champ Lands Gig as a Guest Judge on Popular Show

On July 25, 2022, Entertainment Weekly reported that Bindi Irwin, who won season 21 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside her pro partner Derek Hough, will appear as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” with her younger brother, Robert Irwin.

“How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under? We’re big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone’s hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can’t wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season,” the Irwins said in a joint statement, according to EW.

The New Season of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ Premiered on July 30, 2022

On July 6, 2022, Variety announced the cast of the second season, which premiered on July 30, 2022. The new cast includes Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Hannah Conda, Faúx Fúr, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

The outlet also confirmed that longtime host RuPaul would be back for the new season and that Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson would serve as judges.

As far as other guest judges go, Lucy Lawless was also offered a role.

“I absolutely loved being part of the new season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ and can’t believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle, and Rhys! Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go,” she said in a statement via Entertainment Weekly.

Robert Wants to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bindi set the bar quite high when it comes to reality competition shows; she won DWTS when she was just 17-years-old! However, her brother seems ready to follow in her footsteps — if he’s given the opportunity.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?” he added.

Although the cast of season 31 has yet to be announced, it doesn’t sound like the timeline will workout for Robert, given his role on “Drag Race,” but it is always possible that he could be a contestant in the future — or perhaps he would join the Aussie version of the show.

“I’d definitely give it go,” he added, before looking to his sister. “I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun,” he said.

Season 31 of DWTS is set to stream on Disney+ in the fall. A cast announcement is expected in the coming weeks. The return of all four judges has been confirmed and host Tyra Banks will also be back, and will be getting some help from Mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribiero, who will serve as co-host, according to Variety.

