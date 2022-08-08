DWTS Champ Mourns the Loss of Lifelong Companion: ‘Rest in Peace, Angel’

A “Dancing With the Stars” champion is mourning the loss of one of her lifelong companions.

On August 3, 2022, Bindi Irwin shared a touching tribute to one of the animals that she has grown close to over the years.

“Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years. The sweetest, kindest, most wonderful echidna you ever did meet. Rest In Peace, angel,” Irwin captioned her post, sharing several photos of her echidna — perhaps more commonly known as a spiny anteater.

Irwin, 24, shared her love of the echidna with her family, including her brother, Robert, their mom, Terri, Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, and the couple’s daughter, Grace, who also got up close and personal with the mammal over the past year.

Irwin’s Relationship With Echidnas Have Been Well Documented on Social Media

Over the years, Irwin has shared several photos and special moments with the echidnas at the Australia Zoo. While it’s not certain that all of the pictures of the Australia Zoo’s echidnas are the same animal, it does appear that Irwin was particularly close to the one that recently died.

“The cuteness @AustraliaZoo is out of this world. Just in case you needed an echidna smile to make your day remarkably brighter,” Irwin captioned a photo on May 21, 2022.

“Look out bunny, here @AustraliaZoo we have the Easter echidna. Echidnas and platypus are the only egg laying mammals in the world (monotremes). I love these sweethearts with all my heart,” read the caption of a post that Irwin shared on April 21, 2022.

The echidna made another appearance on Irwin’s Instagram account on March 29, 2022.

“Love this moment captured from Grace’s birthday. My two favourite animals in the world. Tortoise follows echidna,” Irwin wrote.

And, on February 6, 2022, Irwin introduced her daughter to the echidna for the first time — and she shared that memory on social media as well.

“Happiness is meeting an echidna for the very first time. Sweet Grace Warrior loved watching all the digging for ants. Monotremes (egg laying mammals) are the coolest,” she captioned the sweet snap.

In 2013, Irwin shared a photo of the echidna on Twitter. At the time, Irwin was just 15-years-old.

There Is an Echidna Encounter Available at the Australia Zoo

The echidna is fairly friendly and isn’t considered dangerous to humans. This is one of the reasons that they are a great animal to take part in an interactive exhibit.

On the Australia Zoo website, folks visiting can arrange such for $39.00 per person.

“Take part in an interactive, educational experience with one of Australia’s native icons! This sticky-beaked creature is one of the most interesting animals around, and you’ll never forget this up close encounter. These gorgeous, spiky, little echidnas may even sit on your lap so you can hand feed them. Crikey!” reads the description of the experience.

Although Irwin didn’t give too many details about her echidna’s death, Australia’s Department of Planning and Environment says that these mammals can live as long as 16 years in the wild. With proper care and habitat, echidnas that are part of conservation efforts can live much longer.

