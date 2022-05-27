DWTS Champ Bindi Irwin Shares ‘Precious’ Video of Daughter Speaking

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin shared a sweet video of her daughter, Grace Warrior, saying “dada,” and it left fans melting.

The “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star shared the video of her 13-month-old daughter talking to her father, Chandler Powell.

In the video, which Irwin posted on Instagram, the parents smile at the camera while Grace moves around saying “dada.”

“My heart when Grace says ‘Dada,'” Irwin wrote for the caption.

Fans loved the video, taking to the comment section to wish the family the best.

“Your family is amazing, and also gotta love that Australian/American unity!” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “Grace is just so Precious and Beautiful.”

Irwin Shared a Tribute to Her Father

Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, when he was 44 years old after being stung by a sting-ray, according to Biography.com.

“My guiding light through life. 💛,” she wrote alongside the image.

Bindi shared with People that she appreciates her mother and everything she did for her and her brother, Robert, more since becoming a mother.

“I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis,” Bindi told People. “Dad passed away when we were very little. She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own. I cannot even begin to tell you the amount of respect and pride and gratefulness I have for my mom.”

She also said she’s glad her mother has kept Steve’s legacy going.

“[Mom] managed to raise two little kids as well as taking care of Australia Zoo and making sure it kept running, making sure Dad’s legacy continued on, keeping up with all of our conservation work on a global scale,” she told the outlet. “I am speechless. I don’t know how she did it all. She’s such a strong superwoman.”

Robert took the photos for People Magazine that featured the family.

“My brother’s wonderful photographs of beautiful Grace Warrior,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “She brings so much light into our lives. This issue of @people means the world to me. Thank you for sharing our family’s journey.”

The Family Vacationed In Tasmania

The Irwins vacationed in Tasmania, and Bindi shared a sweet compilation video of their adventures with baby Grace on the beach and on trails alongside Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin.

“Making the best memories,” Powell commented on the video.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘It Was Treacherous’: DWTS Alum Says She ‘Freaked Out’ After Giving Birth