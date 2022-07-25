‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Debuts New Look

“Dancing With the Stars” champion and wildlife activist Bindi Irwin has debuted a new look.

Irwin celebrated her 24th birthday on July 24, and she posted a slate of photos she credited to her younger brother and photographer Robert Irwin. The outing included Bindi, her husband Chandler Powell, her daughter Grace Warrior, her brother Robert and her mom Terri. It also featured stunning views and a beautiful birthday cake.

In the photos, Bindi debuted a new, much shorter hairstyle than she has been sporting for the past few years.

Bindi Posted a Tribute to Her 23rd Year

Bindi posted a lengthy caption alongside the photo array.

“The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams,” she wrote. “Without them realizing, my sweet family ahs given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day.”

She added, “My in-laws, the gift of no distance standing in the way of family bonds. My mum, the gift of perseverance, strength and a shoulder to lean on. My brother, the gift of enthusiasm for life and remembering not to sweat the little things. My husband, the gift of steadfast support and infinite kindness.”

She said her daughter has given her the “gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness.”

Fans took to the comments to let Bindi know how much they loved her new haircut as well.

Bindi’s Husband Shared a Sweet Tribute

Powell also took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his wife.

“Happy birthday to the most incredible person I know,” he wrote. “You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I’m so happy that today is about celebrating you. You are the most kind-hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you (and so does Grace).”

Bindi also enjoyed a tribute from her brother Robert.

“Happy birthday to this legend of a sister!” he wrote. “Thanks for being someone I can always count on for advice, support, kindness and a good laugh. Bindi you are an absolute boss! Hard worker, amazing sister and such a wonderful mum to Grace, she is a lucky kid! Love you.”

The “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star previously shared a video of her 13-month-old daughter talking to her father.

In the video, which Irwin posted on Instagram, the parents smile at the camera while Grace moves around saying “dada.”

“My heart when Grace says ‘Dada,’” Irwin wrote for the caption.

Fans loved the video, taking to the comment section to wish the family the best.

“Your family is amazing, and also gotta love that Australian/American unity!” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “Grace is just so Precious and Beautiful.”

"Dancing With the Stars" season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

