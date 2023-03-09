DWTS Champ’s ‘s Husband Speaks Out Amid Her Hospitalization

The husband of “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bindi Irwin has shared a post praising her after she underwent “scary” surgery for endometriosis.

“You are my inspiration to be as strong as I can be in every aspect of life. Seeing how you pushed through the pain to take care of our family and continue our conservation work while being absolutely riddled with endometriosis is something that will inspire me forever,” Chandler Powell captioned an Instagram post on March 7, 2023,

“The greatest gift of all is knowing that you’re out the other side of surgery totally free of endometriosis. I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter of life with you,” he added.

In a post of her own uploaded on March 7, 2023, Irwin shared that she’s been suffering with “insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea” for the past 10 years. Irwin was pictured sitting up in a hospital bed while wearing a patient gown and with an IV in her arm.

“Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst,” she added.

A spokesperson from the Australia Zoo told Heavy, “The entire Australia Zoo team is so proud of Bindi for having the courage to find answers to many years of pain and share her story with so many. Endometriosis is truly a debilitating disease. We want to support Bindi in every way we can. She is a true Wildlife Warrior and continues to inspire us with her strength.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Praised Chandler Powell for Supporting Bindi Irwin

Powell received a great deal of feedback from fans, many of whom praised him for being so loving and caring. Amongst the comments was a message from his wife, who seems so grateful for his support.

“Thank you. For everything. I love you and Grace with all my heart,” Irwin wrote.

Dozens of additional Instagram users took to the comments section to show their appreciation for Powell and the love that he has for Irwin.

“Bindi is so lucky to have a rock like you supporting her through the pain. I truly can’t wait to see how everything blossoms into a new World for both of you! Can’t wait to celebrate at the zoo one day,” one comment read.

“Sending so much love to you and Bindi during the recovery and after that it’s been so beautiful to watch your relationship and family grow over the past few years and you always being there to love and support her. You’re a really amazing guy,” someone else added.

Irwin competed on season 21 of “Dancing With the Stars” and won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Derek Hough. She had the support of Powell the whole time she was dancing on the show, as well. The two began dating in 2015, according to People magazine. They got married in 2020, and welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior in 2021.

Bindi Irwin’s Brother Robert Irwin Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of Her

Irwin has the full support of her whole family as she recovers from this surgery. In fact, her brother, Robert Irwin, also shared a post on his own Instagram feed, letting his sister know that he’s “proud.”

“Bindi, I’m so proud of you,” Robert Irwin wrote. “It’s been a long battle through a decade of pain, but you are finally on the road to recovery. I’m so happy you can have your life back. Endometriosis is a horrible, crippling disease and too many women endure this in silence, or are never even diagnosed. Bindi, your story of resilience is a beacon for women around the world who are suffering – and it’s a wake up call for men too. It’s *everyone’s* responsibility to be allies for womens [sic] health and help spread awareness,” he continued, adding, “You never know who’s suffering in silence, let’s make this a topic that we all freely talk about.”

Robert Irwin and his sister have a very close relationship. Aside from being siblings, the two work together at the Australia Zoo and are both passionate about conservation efforts and wildlife rescue.

Robert Irwin has been rumored to be an upcoming contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” following in his sister’s footsteps. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Robert Irwin seemed interested in the potential opportunity. “We’ve gotta do that, don’t we? Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?” he said.

READ NEXT: Sasha Farber Supports Ex Emma Slater on ‘Dream Come True’ Post