DWTS Champ Says She Has a ‘Second Chance at Life’ After Years of Pain

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” champion is grateful to have a “second chance at life” after undergoing excision surgery for endometriosis. Bindi Irwin previously shared her diagnosis and her decision to have surgery after suffering in pain for many years.

Two months after undergoing surgery, Irwin shared an update by way of a candid Instagram video. In the post, she answered some questions, too.

“I have had thousands and thousands of people reach out to me asking questions about my story with endometriosis,” Bindi began. “It has been a very long journey,” she continued, explaining that she has lived much of her life in pain, suffering from exhaustion, and often feeling like she had the flu.

“I’m very thankful to be on the other side of excision surgery and I can officially say that I’m finally feeling better which is truly extraordinary and something that I actually never thought that I would say,” she added, later explaining that she made need another surgery or two down the road.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bindi Irwin Underwent Surgery in March & Says it Changed Her Life

Irwin kept her struggles a secret, going about her life, competing on “Dancing With the Stars” — and winning her season — without anyone knowing that she was in so much pain. However, she has since shared her journey with fans.

“For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc,” Irwin captioned an Instagram post on March 7, 2023.

She explained something similar in her new post, saying that she had experienced pain “every single day” of her life since she was about 14-years-old. After giving birth to her daughter, Grace, in 2021, Irwin says that her symptoms “magnified.” She recalled lying on the floor in “agony” with her newborn.

In her caption, Irwin took some time to thank her family for their support.

“Enormous gratitude to my incredible mum and brother for being there with me every step of the way, including my treatment and surgery. It was because of them that I have a second chance at life,” she wrote.

Robert Irwin Gave an Update on Bindi Irwin Post-Surgery

Play

Robert Irwin Says Bindi Irwin Is 'A New Woman' Post Endometriosis Surgery Robert Irwin has seen firsthand how much getting diagnosed with and treated for endometriosis has helped his sister Bindi Irwin. "She's actually a new woman. She is a new person," the wildlife conservationist told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and guest co-host Courtney Lopez in a new interview. "I've kind of inadvertently become a big women's… 2023-05-06T01:06:42Z

In a new interview, Bindi Irwin’s brother provided an update on how things are going from his perspective since his sister underwent surgery.

“She’s actually a new woman. She is a new person. I mean, endometriosis… it’s funny, I’ve kind of inadvertently become a big women’s health advocate recently,” Robert Irwin said on Access Daily on May 10, 2023. “Seeing my sister go through this was very challenging. I mean, she went really downhill very quickly,” he said.

“There was a time she won ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ you know, she was at the top of her game and was really masking all of these hidden issues and it snowballed. She was in a bad way. But, so many people go undiagnosed. So many people don’t ever get treatment or address endometriosis, so it’s very important to keep asking questions, keep it on your radar,” Robert Irwin continued.

He went on to say that endometriosis isn’t just a “women’s issue” and it’s something, he feels, that “we all need to talk about.”

“It’s amazing having my sister back. It’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

READ NEXT: Widowed DWTS Pro Makes ‘Beautiful Memories’ With Her Kids After Receiving Big News