A DWTS Champ’s Brother Wants to Compete

The brother of a “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion has decided he’s ready to try his hand at ballroom dancing — Bindi Irwin’s brother Robert Irwin has decided he would love to kick up his heels on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Robert Irwin Says ‘It’s About Time’ He Joined ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Robert, star of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” and son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, said that “it’s about time” that he stepped into the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom like his sister did seven years ago.

“I reckon it’s about time, eh?” said Robert, adding, “I’d definitely give it go. I reckon [Bindi] could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

His sister and mom Terri both got a good chuckle out of that — so it sounds like Robert may have two left feet.

“I think it’d be like watching your dad dance — really entertaining,” joked Terri.

“Yeah, entertaining. I don’t know how far I’d go, but it’d be entertaining,” said Robert.

Terri also revealed that as a proud mama, she made a special “Dancing With the Stars” display to commemorate Bindi’s time on the show.

“This is a mom thing. OK? This is what I did — It’s like the Bindi shrine. It has the dress she wore when she won the mirrorball and this giant picture. So this wasn’t Bindi’s idea, but it’s the Bindi shrine, and I’m very proud of it,” said Terri.

Competing on “Dancing With the Stars” would certainly be a change of pace for Robert. He has followed in his late father Steve Irwin’s footsteps and works at the Australia Zoo. In an Instagram post on February 5, he shared some footage of himself feeding saltwater crocodile Casper — and it got a little intense.

Robert wrote on the post, “[This is] one of the most intense croc feeds I’ve done! We prioritise natural behaviour with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it! Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!”

Robert’s older sister Bindi competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 21 with Derek Hough, earning Derek his sixth (and final) Mirrorball Trophy win. At the time, 17-year-old Bindi became the second-youngest winner in the show’s history (she is now the third-youngest winner after Laurie Hernandez won season 23 at the age of 16). Bindi and Derek also set the record for perfect scores in a season with eight. Jordan Fisher broke that record in season 25.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child together in March 2021. She later told the podcast “What About Death!?” that she has chosen to live her life with joy because that’s what her father would have wanted.

“Dad wouldn’t want me to be sad every single day, he would want me to find joy in life and he would want me to find happiness in every day and that’s what I’ve chosen to do. It’s important to acknowledge your grief, it walks beside you every day. And when you lose someone that you love, it is like losing a piece of your heart. You never get that back, it is gone. But you can still find love and light and I think that’s really important,” said Bindi.

Steve Irwin died in 2006 while filming a documentary. He was pierced in the chest by a stingray. Bindi was 8 years old and Robert was just 2 when their father died.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

