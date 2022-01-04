DWTS Champ Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Her Father’s Death

Conservationist, new mom, and “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin has opened up about dealing with her father Steve Irwin’s death when she was just 8 years old. On an episode of the podcast “What About Death!?”, she shared how she dealt with her father’s death and how that shaped her entire life moving forward.

Bindi Irwin’s First Real Memory of Death Is Not Her Father’s Death





Play



Bindi Irwin Breaks Down During Emotional Tribute To Her Late Father, Steve Irwin Bindi Irwin Breaks Down During Emotional Tribute To Her Late Father, Steve Irwin The theme on last night's episode of Dancing With The Stars was "Most Memorable Year" and Bindi Irwin chose appropriately. She chose 2006, the year her father, Steve Irwin, passed away. "It's been nine years," she says. "And I've never really dwelled… 2015-10-07T18:21:12Z

On the podcast, something host Tsultrim always asks her guests is to talk about their earliest memory of death. For Bindi, it is not her father’s death in 2006 when she was just 8 years old. It was actually earlier than that when they lost a baby koala at the Australia Zoo where her family lives.

“I have experienced death throughout my life because of all the beautiful animals we have here — where there is great life, there is also death,” said Bindi, adding. “We also have a wildlife hospital that cares for many, many different animals and it’s challenging because not all of them make it through, so I think my very first experience with death was when I was very, very little, working with animals at the wildlife hospital.”

She continued:

My first distinct memory was a koala that we had at the Australia Zoo wildlife hospital that I helped to care for. I was very young and this little koala named Wilson came to us after his mother was hit by a car and his mama didn’t make it, but he did and little Wilson was very, very hurt and I worked with the vets at the wildlife hospital to help Wilson every day, to feed him, to make sure he was loved and cared for because he was a very young koala and unfortunately he didn’t make it. He passed away and I can remember very vividly my mum sat me down to talk to me and say, ‘Unfortunately, Wilson didn’t make it, but he’ll always be with you and you have to cherish the good times you had with him,’ and that really shaped me for my life moving forward.

The season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” champion added that she is so lucky to have her mother Terri and be in a family that is “very open where we just discuss things.”

“[My mother is] always one to say here’s what’s happened and I’m gonna be there for you and we’re gonna talk about it and get through this together,” said Bindi.

Bindi Wrote In Her Journal That She Must Choose To Be Strong Like Her Dad





Play



DWTS 21 – Derek & Bindi Freestyle "Footprints in the sand" Touching dance from 21st season semi-final. 2016-02-24T15:44:38Z

After her father Steve died while working on a documentary when his chest was pierced by a stingray, Bindi said on the podcast that she wrote in her journal that she had to choose to be strong like him and not “wallow in the sadness anymore.”

“I was like this is it. I’m choosing not to wallow in the sadness anymore,” said Bindi. “I am choosing to find the strength that dad had and continue on and I made this decision. I was so young, I can remember being so young … but I remember thinking I’m gonna stand up and I’m gonna be strong now and I’m gonna take all of my emotion and channel it into something good, so that was when I decided I wanted to stand up and speak at dad’s memorial service.”

She went on to say that as she has gotten older, she has realized what a “turning point” that was for her because that is how she has handled grief from then on.

“I am someone who decides to celebrate the life of people that I love who have passed away instead of curling up in a corner. You are faced with this crossroads when someone dies — you can either hide and say ‘I’m done’ and kind of curl up and be done, or you can stand up and celebrate someone’s life and legacy and that’s what I decided to do and that’s what I encourage other people to do as well,” said the new mom. Her daughter Grace was born in March 2021.

She continued, “Dad wouldn’t want me to be sad every single day, he would want me to find joy in life and he would want me to find happiness in every day and that’s what I’ve chosen to do. It’s important to acknowledge your grief, it walks beside you every day. And when you lose someone that you love, it is like losing a piece of your heart. You never get that back, it is gone. But you can still find love and light and I think that’s really important and from a very early age, without realizing that’s what I was doing, thats’ what I did and that’s how I’ve chosen to deal with grief.”

Bindi Said That Her Family Is Still So Touched By How Steve Affected People





Play



Bindi Irwin and Val Chmerkovskiy Cha Cha DWTS Switch Up For week 5 DWTS switched up the partners. Bindi was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy. They danced a Cha Cha Cha. 2015-11-03T22:39:55Z

Bindi said that everything was such a blur when her father died, but the outpouring of support for her family was overwhelming — and still is.

“We had no idea how many lives dad touched through his conservation work. … It wasn’t until he passed away that we were hit with this wave, this tsunami of love and kindness and people sharing their own stories and telling us how dad affected their lives,” said Bindi, adding, “It’s hard to share how much gratitude we had and still have for people’s support.”

She also explained how looking back, she thinks her father’s zest for life might have been him unconsciously knowing he didn’t have “a long time on this earth.”

“As humans we all say, live each day as if it’s your last, but dad actually did. After any wonderful experience he had, he would always say, ‘I feel complete. I can die now.’ And I didn’t think about it until after he had died, but he really did live each day as if it was his last and he really worked hard to fill his days with as much as possible so that he could leave a legacy and that’s exactly what he did.

“We were so, so grateful for all of the love and kindness from everybody. Still to this day, people come up to us and say here’s our story about how dad, my dad, Steve, affected our lives, and every time someone shares their own experience … it’s a little bit like getting a piece of him back every time someone shares their own experience. It’s like reliving our time with dad again and that’s really special. It’s amazing that still to this day he’s affecting people’s lives,” said Bindi.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Calls Out DWTS Pro’s ‘Raunchy’ Choreography