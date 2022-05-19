DWTS Winner Shares Touching Tribute to Late Father With Throwback Image

Bindi Irwin, star of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” and “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion shared an image and tribute for her late father, Steve Irwin.

Bindi shared a photo of herself hugging her father while he smiled at the camera on May 16, 2022.

“My guiding light through life. 💛,” she wrote alongside the image.

Steve died on September 4, 2006, when he was 44 years old after being stung by a sting-ray, according to Biography.com.

Bindi Calls Her Mother a ‘Superwoman’

Bindi shared with People that she appreciates her mother and everything she did for her and her brother, Robert, more since becoming a mother.

“I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis,” Bindi told People. “Dad passed away when we were very little. She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own. I cannot even begin to tell you the amount of respect and pride and gratefulness I have for my mom.”

She also said she’s glad her mother has kept Steve’s legacy going.

“[Mom] managed to raise two little kids as well as taking care of Australia Zoo and making sure it kept running, making sure Dad’s legacy continued on, keeping up with all of our conservation work on a global scale,” she told the outlet. “I am speechless. I don’t know how she did it all. She’s such a strong superwoman.”

Robert took the photos for People Magazine that featured the family.

“My brother’s wonderful photographs of beautiful Grace Warrior,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “She brings so much light into our lives. This issue of @people means the world to me. Thank you for sharing our family’s journey.”

Bindi Has a Tattoo In Tribute to Her Father

In early 2022, Bindi got a tattoo in honor of her father in order to honor his legacy, she shared on Instagram.

On January 6, 2022, Irwin shared a tribute to her father’s memory by getting a tattoo in his handwriting.

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior,’” Bindi wrote. “That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.”

She added, “And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose, and unconditional love. Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”

Robert also shared a tribute to his late father on his birthday.

“I love you and I miss you more every single day,” he wrote. “My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you’d take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo – before going to get ice cream for breakfast. Every morning spent with you was a blessing.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘It Was Treacherous’: DWTS Alum Says She ‘Freaked Out’ After Giving Birth