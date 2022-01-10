ABC Really Wanted Bob Saget On DWTS

Comedian and actor Bob Saget died suddenly on Sunday, January 9. He was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. He had recently started touring again doing stand-up comedy. There has been no official cause of death released by the authorities, but they have said there was no evidence of foul play or drug use.

Saget was known to be good friends with Tom Bergeron, the former host of “Dancing With the Stars.” In fact, Bergeron was a guest on Saget’s podcast just a few months ago and during that conversation, Saget revealed that ABC once wanted him to be on “Dancing With the Stars” so much that they sort of tried to blackmail him.

On the podcast, Saget recalled to Bergeron how back in 2009, he starred on an ABC sitcom called “Surviving Surburbia” alongside Cynthia Stevenson, Jere Burns, Dan Cortese, and Melissa Peterman. When the show first started airing, it aired directly after “Dancing With the Stars” and therefore did solid numbers in the Nielsen TV ratings.

“[ABC President Steve McPherson] was very kind to put the show on the air because it was a really good show, this ‘Surviving Suburbia.’ And it didn’t get its due. But we were on after you guys, got a great number [in the ratings] because we were on after you,” Saget told Bergeron, in reference to the show airing after “Dancing With the Stars.”

Indeed, the first four episodes aired after “Dancing With the Stars” and averaged 6.5 million viewers, which is a solid number of viewers. But then ABC moved it to one random Wednesday night in May and then Friday nights in June and the ratings plummeted. Saget then told Bergeron that McPherson said they’d renew the show for a second season to air that fall if Saget agreed to go on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I was sitting there with Cynthia Stevenson, and the president of the network said that he would only pick up my series if I appeared on ‘Dancing With the Stars,” said Saget, to which Bergeron laughed and said, “A little blackmail, huh?”

“They wanted me to go on [‘Dancing With the Stars’] and he said you gotta dance and I sent him X-rays of my knees because I’d had surgeries and [I couldn’t dance], but he still didn’t pick it up,” said Saget with a laugh.

Saget was an ABC staple for the vast majority of his career. He starred on “Full House,” which aired on ABC as part of its “TGIF” lineup on Friday nights from 1987 to 1995. During that time, Saget also helped launch a little ABC show called “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which he hosted from 1989 to 1997. Bergeron went on to host it from 2001 to 2015 and then Alfonso Ribeiro took over and is still the current host.

He also starred on the aforementioned ABC sitcom “Surviving Suburbia” and later hosted “Videos After Dark” for ABC. Upon learning of his passing, ABC released a statement praising Saget’s decades of work.

It reads:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family. Whether playing a loving father on “Full House” or hosting the early years of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” with his signature wit and charm, Bob always knew how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted comedian and talent.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters from his first marriage, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

