DWTS Champ Hosting a New TV Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion has exciting news — radio host Bobby Bones is hosting a new reality TV show called “Snake in the Grass” for the USA Network.

Here is what we know so far:

Bones Says ‘Snake in the Grass’ is like ‘Clue’ Meets ‘The Mole’ & ‘Survivor’

NBC Universal has announced via press release that radio host and “Dancing With the Stars” season 27 champion Bobby Bones will be hosting a new reality game show that the former “American Idol” mentor compares to the game “Clue” meets “Survivor” and “The Mole”

The press release teases:

USA Network pushes human nature to the limits with the new competition series “Snake in the Grass.” This action-packed social experiment is hosted by national radio and television personality Bobby Bones. Each episode will feature four strangers who are dropped into the wild with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the team must figure out which one of them is the Snake – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.

In case you never watched it or have forgotten, “The Mole” was a really underrated reality show that aired on ABC from 2001 to 2004, then returned for a fifth season in 2008. The idea was that the contestants were working together to complete “missions” that would add money to the communal pot that the winner received at the end of the game. Except one contestant was the mole, who was secretly sabotaging the missions. At the end of each episode, the contestants were quizzed on the mole’s identity and the person who knew the least about the mole was eliminated.

That actually sounds like a really fun new show. Bones is excited, revealing in an Instagram post that they filmed for over a month in Costa Rica and spent $100,000 per episode.

He added, “If you took the board game Clue, and smashed it with ‘The Mole,’ ‘Survivor,’ and a true crime podcast… that’s this show. Can’t wait to share more details. But, welp, I don’t know exactly when it’s coming out either. But soon or they wouldn’t have announced it today!”

‘Snake in the Grass’ is Part of USA’s Expansion of Programming

In addition to “Snake in the Grass,” the USA Network announced a slew of other reality shows as it expands its unscripted programming.

The first is “Barmageddon,” which is a game show where real-life friends Blake Shelton and Carson Daly from “The Voice” are bringing their celebrity friends to Shelton’s Nashville bar to play over-the-top versions of classic bar games. WWE wrestler Nikki Bella has been tapped to host.

Next is “The Chain: Alaska,” an outdoor competition series set in the Aleutian islands where “adventure racers and survival experts battle through the elements, and each other, for a life-changing prize.” There is also “Winter Watchman,” where four pairs of survivalists work to get their lodges to withstand the harsh Alaskan winter.

“Rust Hunters” will follow “a multigenerational family business as they flip old vehicles and antiques in the backwoods of New Hampshire,” and finally there are two new racing-centric shows: “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane,” which follows Daytona 500 champ Dillon on and off the racetrack, and “Race for the Championship,” which takes viewers “inside the personal and aspirational lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams against the backdrop of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Championship.”

There are no release dates available yet, but as Bones pointed out in his Instagram post, it should be within the next few months if they have announced the shows.

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

