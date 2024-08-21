DWTS Champ Issues Statement After Making Headlines

On August 19, “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bobby Bones responded to Julianne Hough’s comment that he was the worst dancer on the show. As it turns out, Bones agreed with Hough’s fair assessment.

“I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that,” Bones shouted in a video posted to his Instagram feed. “Now I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show but I can’t dance now, couldn’t dance then,” he added.

Bones went on to say that he and his fans “took down the big evil empire of dance.”

“We did it together. I was the greatest champion ever,” he continued. “Because I’m the man of the people.” He concluded by letting Hough know that he’s a big fan and that there’s no bad blood there. Bones also said that he loves “everyone at ‘Dancing With the Stars'” and doubled down on calling himself a “terrible dancer.”

The radio personality took home the Mirrorball Trophy on season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess.

Julianne Hough Thought Bobby Bones’ Video Was Funny

Hough was a guest on the August 18 episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.” During the interview, host Andy Cohen asked Hough “if there’s ever been a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner that [she’s] ever strongly disagreed with.”

Hough played it safe and didn’t come forward with a name straight away. However, when guest Mickey Guyton suggested Bones, Hough agreed. “I actually agree with you. And I think it’s because the fanbase, right? It’s all about fanbase on that show. He was not the best dancer,” she said.

Bones didn’t disagree with Hough at all, and his video response even got her attention. She popped up in the comments section with “Hahaha.” She also added a crying with laughter emoji and the clapping hands emoji. Additionally, she liked the post.

Fans Supported Bobby Bones’ Honest Take About His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win

Bones’ fan base didn’t waste any time letting him know that they loved watching him on the dance competition show. Moreover, many felt that he truly deserved to win, even if he wasn’t the best dancer on his season (or in general).

“I didn’t know who you were until DWTS. Your drive and can-do attitude made me a Bobby Bones fan,” one person wrote.

“Mickey who? Never heard of him. Dude you were awesome on DWTS. I was so proud of you and proudly voted every week. Give yourself some credit – you did great,” someone else added.

“As a consistent winner of contests (won my hubby on the radio!), I hate ‘most votes’ contests because those with a loyal and large following win. That’s how the rules are written and you enacted your platform. Legal and Smart!! I voted for you every week,” a third comment read.

“DWTS was the reason why I heard about you in the first place, Bobby. I became a bigger fan of you once I listened to the show’s podcast. Don’t listen to the haters,” a fourth Instagram user said.

