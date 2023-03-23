‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hints at Having a Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong is checking things off of his to-do list, and one of those is having a baby with his wife, Brylee Armstrong.

He shared photos of the newlyweds on Instagram, writing, “Step 1: Finish an amazing tour,

Step 2: Go on vacation with the wifey to @thewestinmaui, Step 3: Have a baby…..in a few years!” Some people in the comments got excited, including fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers, thinking he was announcing that they were already having a baby.

In the photos, the Armstrongs pose by the beach in Maui and in a beach chair while soaking up the sun.

The Post Got Daniella Karagach ‘Excited’

Daniella Karagach, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer who’s expecting her first baby, took to the comment section to say she felt bamboozled.

“I got so excited hahahaha,” she wrote in the comments. Peta Murgatroyd, who is expecting her second child with her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, commented, “Push Step 3 up to Step 1.”

Many others commented to share their excitement for the Armstrongs to grow their family.

Brandon & Brylee Armstrong Tied the Knot in August 2022

The Armstrongs got married in July 2022. Brandon told People that he cried during the wedding even though he is not usually a crier.

“I knew she was obviously gonna choose a dress that was going to be beautiful,” he shared at the time. “And I didn’t have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like. I was just happy that it was something that was beautiful and that she felt confident in. Everything was so, so good!”

The couple went on a Honeymoon to the Dominican Republic before Brandon returned to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. Afterward, he headed out on tour with the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” cast. Now that the tour is wrapped, the two are on vacation once again, this time in Hawaii.

The couple met online in early 2021, according to Us Weekly.

“I was going on a few dates and they were all lame, They were terrible. I downloaded an app that’s similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny. I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DMed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me,” Brandon told the outlet.

They got engaged in March 2022, and they got married just a few months later.

“I cant believe it! One month has flown by so fast already,” Brandon wrote via Instagram to celebrate the couple’s one month anniversary in August 2022. “Looking forward to the rest of life with you! ❤️ love you always.”

They later shared wedding photos on Instagram as well.

“Prepare to be sick of us because we finally got the rest of our wedding photos back!! All the feels!!” Brylee wrote on Instagram on November 18, 2022. “Everything was better than we could have ever dreamed of — we still are taking it all in. Our venue @siempreutah was next level, and we are so happy that we were able to celebrate our love with our friends and family in the most beautiful place. If we could get married 1000 times more there, we would in a heartbeat! More photos of our special day coming soooo soon!”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.