EXCLUSIVE: See Brandon Armstrong & Brylee Ivers’ Wedding Photoshoot Pics

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong is marrying fiancee Brylee Ivers at the end of July. Ahead of their big day, check out these exclusive photos of their bridal photoshoot for Sophisticated Weddings.

Brandon Said Doing This Photoshoot Felt Like They Got to Have Several Weddings in One Day

The magazine shoot took place at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey, a sprawling event venue “surrounded by 17 acres of freshwater lake,” according to its website.

During the photoshoot, Brylee and Brandon wore designs from several different designers, which is what they said was part of the fun, getting to wear a lot of different wedding finery from some of the nation’s top designers. Brandon joked that it was almost like having several weddings. And it was like second nature for Brylee because she not only works as a model, but she does a lot of work as a bridalwear model.

The jewelry and timepiece featured were designed by Roman Jewelers and the hair and makeup were done by BridalGal.

Here are the gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos and the various designers featured in the shoot:

Dress by Ines Di Santo for White House Bridal, menswear by Alton Lane

Dress by Yumi Katsura for Designer Loft, Menswear by Alton Lane

Dress by Lé Lauriér, menswear by Alton Lane

Dress by Jimmy Choo for Bridal Reflections

Dress by Pnina Tornai for Kleinfeld, menswear by Alton Lane

Brandon and Brylee will be featured in the 2022 Fall/Winter edition of the magazine, which hits newsstands and will be posted online the first week of September.

Brandon and Brylee are not the first “Dancing With the Stars” couple to be featured in Sophisticated Weddings. In 2021, married pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov were featured on the cover and had a photoshoot and interview inside the magazine. And in 2019, married pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy were featured in the magazine — and Jenna and Val announced on July 15, 2022 that they are expecting their first child.

Brandon & Brylee Are Tying the Knot on July 30

According to Brandon’s Instagram, the couple met in early 2021.

They got engaged in March 2022 and have set a wedding date for July 30, 2022. When he announced their engagement on Instagram, he wrote, “I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date… made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever, Bry!”

In an interview with ABC 4 in Utah right after their engagement, Brandon told the anchors that they are “very excited” and he’s “ready” to get married.

“The planning’s started. I think the planning started before I was engaged,” he joked, adding, “She’s been doing all the planning, luckily. She’s been an angel.”

After they got engaged, Brandon shared a video of their engagement to Instagram and wrote, “We wanted to share this video because some of our best friends made it for this special time in our lives and we are going to love it forever. Bry and I have so many exciting things coming up, and we can’t wait to show you guys!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

