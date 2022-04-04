Some DWTS Fans Attack Pro Brandon Armstrong

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are hurling some unfounded accusations at professional dancer Brandon Armstrong and his fiancee Brylee Ivers about a possible summer wedding. Read on to find out what they are saying and whether Brandon and Brylee have said anything about when they are getting married.

Fans Think Brandon & Brylee Are Getting Married ‘So Fast’ Because They Want to Have Sex

Brandon proposed to his fiancee Brylee on March 7, 2022. When they announced the big news on social media, he wrote, “I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date… made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever, Bry!”

On her Instagram, Brylee wrote, “The easiest decision of my life was saying YES.”

Lately, they must have been talking about their upcoming nuptials in their Instagram stories because it prompted a fan to start a Reddit thread about how quickly they think the couple is getting married.

“I think Brandon and his gf are getting married in the summer? What in the Utah,” wrote the fan. “From what I see on socials they are alluding to a wedding soon and I’ve never seen people move so fast in a relationship than people from Utah/Mormons. Don’t get me wrong, I’m so happy for Brandon, I just find it intriguing. Is anyone familiar with the Mormon faith and can tell me why people are so eager to get married and have babies so young and quickly?”

Several of the replies about along the lines of “because they want to have sex.”

Armstrong is a member of the Mormon faith. When he competed on season 12 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” he talked about having to turn down an invitation to compete on season 10 in 2013 because he was serving his mission for the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

“I went to Arkansas [for my mission],” Brandon said during an interview on “So You Think You Can Dance” (via LDS Living). “We just talk about Jesus from about 6 o’clock in the morning until 10 o’clock at night. We’re not allowed to watch TV, or listen to anything outside of Church music.”

He also said that while that was a “different” experience for him, he didn’t “regret it at all.”

The Fans Say They Need to Get On Track to Have a Large Mormon Family

The fans on Reddit are accusing Brandon and Brylee of needing to get “on track” for their Mormon faith and having a big family.

“I live in Utah. It’s sex. That’s the answer. Most Mormon engagements are 3-4 months. You can’t get married (sealed to your husband) in the Temple without a recommendation from your bishop. Part of that process is an interview about whether you meet the requirements for a temple recommend (which include no sex outside of marriage),” wrote one fan. “Also part of the Mormon doctrine is to raise large families, it’s a huge part of the culture here. Patriarchy is alive and well! Most LDS women I know have at least three children before the age of 30 – so they are right on track.”

Another wrote, “Honestly, Brandon is behind ‘schedule’ so to speak. Compared to Witney and Lindsay, he’s way behind. So he probably wants to catch up.”

Professional dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are also of the Mormon faith. Lindsay married her husband, Sam Cusick, in 2015 at the age of 21 in a small ceremony at the Salt Lake City Temple, according to People. Lindsay and Sam welcomed their first child, Sage, in November 2020.

Witney Carson also had her wedding at the Salt Lake City Temple. She and Carson McAllister were married there in January 2016 when she was 22; they welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2021.

Brandon will turn 28 in June 2022. According to his Instagram, he and Brylee met in early 2021.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Were Defending Brandon & Brylee

However, not every commenter thinks the engagement is too fast or that it has anything to do with their faith.

“I think they are eager to get married because they love each other and want to spend their lives together,” wrote one fan. “I don’t think ‘fast’ can be measured because every relationship is different. I mean, what is fast? It’s not like they just met recently. What about the ones who dated for years before they got married and are now separated or divorced? I think it’s about finding the right person and taking next steps when you feel it’s right regardless of religion or other factors. I’m happy they found each other and wish them the very best!”

Another fan wrote, “I don’t consider it that fast, honestly. What’s the point of having a 2 or 3-years’ long engagement if you have the money and everything to get married in like four to six months?”

Some fans pointed out that between weddings being rescheduled after the pandemic plus “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 presumably airing in the fall of 2022, this summer is as good of time as any.

“He’s been vocal about seeking a romantic partner for years, and now he’s found the right one. I don’t think it’s that strange…” wrote one fan, adding, “Also thanks to so many weddings being rescheduled after being cancelled during 2020-21 they may have not had much of a choice — the venue may have been like ‘either this summer or 2 years from now.'”

“So that they can get it done before DWTS season kicks up would be my guess,” wrote another fan.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Rumer Willis Reveals Heartbreaking News About Her Father