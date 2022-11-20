Brandon Armstrong Stuns Fans With Latest Instagram Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong made a new post to Instagram that has fans absolutely stunned. They are losing it over the photos from his wedding to Brylee Ivers.

Check them out below:

Brylee Ivers Said Her Wedding to Brandon Armstrong Was ‘Better Than We Could Have Ever Dreamed’

In the beautiful Instagram post, Ivers (who is now Brylee Ivers Armstrong) wrote that their wedding day was everything they wanted it to be and more.

Ivers Armstrong wrote:

Ivers Armstrong wrote:

Prepare to be sick of us because we finally got the rest of our wedding photos back! All the feels! Everything was better than we could have ever dreamed of — we still are taking it all in. Our venue @siempreutah was next level, and we are so happy that we were able to celebrate our love with our friends and family in the most beautiful place. If we could get married 1000 times more there, we would in a heartbeat! More photos of our special day coming soooo soon!

The set of photos shows the happy couple posed in front of a gate, descending a staircase, standing on a balcony, and there are also several action shots from the actual ceremony and reception.

In the comments, fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Wow, you guys are picture perfect,” pro Lindsay Arnold called them “stunning,” and pro Koko Iwasaki said she’s “obsessed” with the photos.

The fans are also completely taken with the photos. One wrote, “My Heart! The most beautiful couple!”

“Beautiful pics and congrats to a beautiful couple,” wrote a second fan, and a third one added, “These are absolutely stunning!! I wish you all the happiness in the world!”

“Crying in the club,” wrote a fourth fan.

Brandon Said He Was ‘Hooked’ on Brylee After Their First Date

Ahead of their wedding, the newlyweds did an interview and photoshoot for Sophisticated Weddings magazine. In it, they talked about their love story and Armstrong shared that he fell for Ivers Armstrong on their very first date.

“Obviously, looking at her you can tell she’s a perfect 10 and it didn’t take long for me to figure out she’s a 10 for me in all the other areas as well,” said Armstrong. “The coversation at dinner on our first date was so fun, and I didn’t want it to end. I was pretty hooked after the first date.”

Ivers Armstrong added, “I always found myself underwhelmed after dates until I met Brandon. He was full of life experience, was living an exciting life, but best of all was that he could make me laugh and laugh laugh. He also told me exactly how he felt about me as our relationship progressed and I had never had that before, which made it so easy to fall for him.”

They also said that they were pretty chill during the wedding planning; they just wanted everyone to have a good time.

“We wanted the wedding to feel like a celebration with our closest friends and family,” said Armstrong, adding, “We want to be able to look back on our photos and videos and get those same feelings that we felt on the day of our wedding.”

“I would say I’m a pretty chill bride when it comes to expectations and planning,” said Ivers Armstrong. “The main thing I cared about were my dress, having a beautiful and bright venue to host our friends and family, but most of all, I wanted flowers and flowers everywhere.”

The happy couple’s wedding was actually back at the end of July 2022. Many of his fellow pros were in attendance, including Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart, and Alan Bersten.

The “Dancing With the Stars” finale airs Monday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus.