‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gets Engaged

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong has gotten engaged to Brylee Ivers

The dancer announced his engagement on Instagram, writing, “I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date…made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you bry!”

He shared photos of the couple hugging, a close up of his new fiancee’s ring, and the couple posing for the camera with a bouquet of roses.

Armstrong, who is 27 years old, originally introduced fans to his girlfriend, social media manager Brylee Ivers, earlier this year, though he revealed that the two have been seeing each other for longer.

The engagement had been in the works for months, Armstrong revealed to People.

“Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever? One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater,” he told the outlet.

It was also the first time he told Ivers that he loved her, the couple revealed.

Fans & Coworkers Are Excited for Armstrong

Fans and other professional dancers took to the comment section on Armstrong’s post to let them know how excited they are for the couple

“Congrats!!!!” “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach wrote in a comment.

Sharna Burgess commented, “AHHHHHHHHHHH!! I love this,” and Lindsay Arnold wrote, “YESS!!!!! I am so happy for you two @bryleebug6 @brandonarmstrong.”

Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, and Koko Iwasaki both also congratulated the couple.

Nikki Bella, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, wrote, “Aww congrats Brandon!!! So happy for you!”

Ginger Zee also commented, writing, “Ahhhhh I love this” alongside heart-eyes emojis.

Armstrong & Ivers Met in 2021

Armstrong told People that the couple met in early 2021.

“I was going on a few dates and they were all lame,” he told the outlet. “They were terrible I downloaded an app that’s similar to Tinder but for our church to be funny. I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM’ed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me.”

She later did reply, she told the outlet. Armstrong says he was “nervous” for their first date, but “I just remember how easy the conversation was.”

Armstrong posted a tribute to Ivers on Valentine’s Day 2022.

“HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY BABY!” he wrote. “These past few years have some of the craziest of my life but without a doubt the best thing to come out of them is you! I wanna tell everyone a few reasons why!”

He continued, “1. You love unconditionally! Since the first time we met I’ve noticed that you are loving to everyone and everything!”

He also complimented the way she thinks the best of all the people around her, and he said that the time the couple spends together is “better than all the time I’ve ever spent without you!” whether it be “laying around, driving around, or seeing a movie.”

He concluded, “Babe there isn’t enough words for me to tell you how much I love you but I promise to always try to show you.”

Ivers replied in the comments, writing, “The sweetest words. I’m so lucky in love with my person forever I love you the most.”

Fans took to Reddit to comment on Ivers’ resemblance to Armstrong’s coworker, Lindsay Arnold and her sister Brynlee.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

