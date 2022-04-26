DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong & Kenya Moore Featured in New RHOA Season

The extended sneak peek of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14 heavily features the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 pair Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore, taking viewers behind the scenes of what it was like for them rehearsing in Atlanta — and one of the fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” accuses Kenya of crushing on Brandon!

Watch below:

Brandon Jokes That They’re So Hot, He’s ‘Praying For No Fires’

Check out this SNEAK PEEK from the season 14 #RHOA premiere! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/wvGTHwRM2Z — The Peach Report® (@ThePeachReport) April 25, 2022

In the preview clip, Brandon and Kenya are rehearsing in an Atlanta-area dance studio. Kenya extends an invite to her home to Brandon, saying she’ll cook for him if he comes over.

“First time in Atlanta, you gotta come by the house. I will cook for you,” said Kenya, as Brandon admitted that she came out to Los Angeles for four or five weeks, it’s only fair that he go to Atlanta for a few.

“I have been in Los Angeles so that I can do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ darling! Yessss!” said Kenya in a talking-head interview where she gushed about how great Brandon is as a partner.

“Brandon Armstrong is my ‘Dancing’ partner. I love him so much. Everything about him, his personality — he’s giving, he’s kind, very handsome and he definitely knows how to move his hips.”

Cut to a clip of them rehearsing a spicy dance move and Brandon looked up at the sprinklers on the ceiling and joked, “Hold on, I’m praying for no fires!”

Kenya and Brandon were an underrated couple on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. They finished in 10th place, but Kenya was very good — it’s a testament to the stacked talent of the season that a dancer as good as her or Melanie C. went home in 10th and 11th place.

New Housewife Marlo Patrice Hampton Accuses Kenya of ‘Crushing’ on Brandon

Play

Your Peachy First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 | Bravo A brand new season, a new housewife and so much newness to get excited about. You've all been tweeting, but we're going to give you something to REALLY tweet about. Watch the new season of RHOA, May 1st at 8/7c on Bravo. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/WatchRHOANow ►► VISIT BRAVO’S OFFICIAL… 2022-03-30T17:00:17Z

As Brandon and Kenya rehearsed, fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kandi Burruss and Marlo Patrice Hampton stopped by. Kandi has been an Atlanta Housewife since almost the very beginning, but Marlo is new. She has been featured on the show in previous seasons, but for season 14, she is a full-time Housewife.

“I’m so glad to be able to see you in action,” said Kandi, while Marlo sauntered into the studio dressed just like Kenya when she was Rizzo on “Grease Night” for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“He’s kind of cute!” exclaimed Marlo, as Brandon looked the tiniest bit embarrassed.

After Brandon left, Kenya dished to the ladies, “It’s fun dancing with him, man. He’s just the best. Very opinionated, very smart. Like we stop sometimes and we’ll talk for like an hour.”

To that, Marlo replied, “That sounds like you crushing a little bit. She’s blushing, you see them cheeks?!”

Hopefully, the new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which premieres on Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo, will feature more behind-the-scenes footage of Brandon and Kenya on “Dancing With the Stars.” With “Dancing With the Stars” now having to cram an elimination in at the end of the broadcast, viewers get much less backstage footage in the video packages than they used to and it’s always a fun thing to see.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tyra Banks Books a New Gig