Fans Notice Sweet Moment Between DWTS Pros

“Dancing With the Stars” fans reacted to something they noticed at the end of the season 33 semi-final episode.

After a surprise announcement that all of the final five couples were headed to the finals, pro dancers Rylee Arnold and Brandon Armstrong shared a special moment as they joyfully hugged and jumped up and down.

On November 19, 2024, DWTS co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced that no couples would be eliminated following their semi-final performances.

The couples heading to the finale are Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

Fans Reacted to Brandon Armstrong & Rylee Arnold’s Sweet Moment

In a video clip posted to Arnold’s Instagram account, a camera was on her and Nedorscik as Riberio announced that “all” of the couples were safe. Arnold and her partner playfully fell to the ballroom floor. After briefly celebrating with Kinney, Armstrong, 30, let go of her hands and bounded down the stairs to Arnold, 19, whom he grabbed and hugged. The two jumped up and down as they reacted to the happy news that they would both be advancing to finale night.

Fans posted comments to Arnold’s post, with many zeroing in on how Armstrong ran straight over to Arnold.

“It’s Brandon going straight to you waiting for you to be done hugging Stephen to celebrate with you on his and your first finals together for me 😭🥹😭🥲😭,” one fan wrote, adding crying emoji.

“Big bro Brandon coming over to celebrate with you made me cry 🥹 how special for both of you!!!” another agreed.

“Love how @brandonarmstrong ran to her like a big brother 🥰,” a third fan chimed in.

“You and Brandon jumping up and down 😭😭😭,” added another.

“The sweetest reaction ever 🥹🥹 you and stephen (and brandon) DESERVE THIS!!!” another fan told Arnold.

They all have plenty to celebrate. Not only is Arnold one of the youngest pro dancers to head to the finals, but Armstrong and Kinney made history as the first Black couple to ever make it to finale night on ‘Dancing With the Stars.”

Brandon Armstrong Shares a Special Bond With Rylee Arnold

Arnold and Armstrong are part of a group of DWTS dancers from Utah. Derek and Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, and Jenna Johnson were all also raised in Utah.

During an appearance on the “Lightweights” podcast, Armstrong noted that there isn’t a lot to do in Utah. He explained that is why so many young people turn to dance. “There’s nothing else to do,” he said in October 2024. “What else do you do? You talk about our biggest cities, like Salt Lake, ain’t nothing there. … You play sports, go to school, date super young. These guys get married when they’re 19, 20 years old. And then you dance.”

Armstrong is very close to the Arnold family. He was once the dance partner for Arnold’s older sister Linday when they competed as kids.

Fans love Armstrong’s protective side toward the younger Arnold, who joined the DWTS cast as a pro in 2023. On TikTok, one fan wrote, “Brandon is such a protective big brother to Rylee and you can tell how much they cherish who the other one is in their life! These two always reminding us what it’s all really about.”