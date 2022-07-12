‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sets Wedding Date

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong and his fiancé, social media manager Brylee Ivers, are getting married sooner than some fans may have expected.

The dancer announced his engagement on Instagram, writing, “I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date…made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you bry!”

For the post, he shared photos of the couple hugging, close up of his new fiancee’s ring, and the couple posing for the camera with a bouquet of roses.

Armstrong, who is 27 years old, originally introduced fans to Ivers, earlier this year, though he revealed that the two have been seeing each other for longer.

Wedding invitations have been going out to “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers for the past week, and the wedding is coming up quickly.

Armstrong Is Getting Married This Month

Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Armstrong’s wedding date is actually publicly available. In a Reddit thread, a fan posted the couple’s wedding registry, which lists their wedding date as July 30, 2022.

Some fans also pointed out that the date leaves plenty of time for Armstrong to go on a honeymoon if he’s asked back for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m manifesting this season that Brandon finally gets a contender with a big fanbase and wins, just like Artem winning the season after he got engaged,” one comment reads.

On June 13, 2022, Armstrong shared a one-year “Instagram Official” anniversary post that was written by Ivers.

“Now here we are planning a wedding and the closest we can get to Disneyland with all the craziness, are these photos from a month ago,” she wrote, sharing photos of the couple in front of a castle.

They also shared a sneak peek of their engagement photos.

“We wanted to share this video because some of our best friends made it for this special time in our lives and we are going to love it forever,” Armstong wrote. “Bry and I have so many exciting things coming up, and we can’t wait to show you guys!”

The Engagement Was In the Works For Months

Armstrong previously shared with People that the engagement was in the works for months.

“Brylee is big on memories. So I was thinking, what if I made a movie trailer that she could keep forever? One of the first times we had a deep conversation was outside a movie theater,” he told the outlet.

It was also the first time he told Ivers that he loved her, the couple revealed.

Armstrong told People that the couple met in early 2021.

“I was going on a few dates and they were all lame,” he told the outlet. “They were terrible I downloaded an app that’s similar to Tinder but for our church to be funny. I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM’ed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me.”

She later did reply, she told the outlet. Armstrong says he was “nervous” for their first date, but “I just remember how easy the conversation was.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

