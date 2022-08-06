DWTS Fans React to Unexpected Wedding Guest at Brandon Armstrong’s Wedding

Brandon Armstrong married Brylee Ivers in an outdoor ceremony in his home state of Utah on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and his new wife shared their special day with the world via an exclusive by People magazine.

“Because so many people get married in Utah so young, we wanted something that was a little bit different than the traditional church, chapel wedding,” Armstrong told the outlet of the decision to have a religious ceremony “earlier in the day” before their ceremony in front of guests.

Said guests — about 125 of them — included some very familiar faces. Several of Armstrong’s DWTS co-stars were on-hand to witness the love, including Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, and Lindsay Arnold. However, there was one wedding guest — a former DWTS contestant — that got his very own Reddit thread.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Spicer Was in Attendance at Armstrong & Ivers’ Wedding

Shortly after the ceremony, former white house press secretary Sean Spicer shared a photo from the wedding.

“Absolutely amazing evening celebrating the nuptials of @brandonarmstrong and @bryleebug6. Great to catch up with so many members of the @dancingwiththestars family,” he captioned the post. Spicer competed on season 28 of DWTS with Arnold as his pro partner.

The bride took to the comments section to thank Spicer for attending.

“Sean! Thank you for coming all the way to Utah tp party with us. It was a pleasure having you there,” she wrote.

“Thank you for including me. What a beautiful evening. You, the dress, the venue, the food, and of course Brandon,” Spicer responded.

Several Redditors Were not Surprised to See Spicer at the Wedding

Several people pointed out that it was interesting that Spicer was the only celebrity from DWTS in attendance. And while others don’t agree with Spicer’s politics — some saying they actually disagreed with him being cast on DWTS in the first place — it seems the majority weren’t surprised that Armstrong invited him.

Many shared their thoughts on a Reddit thread dedicated to Spicer’s attendance.

“Personally I don’t like Spicer, he annoyed me with his presence on DWTS and the longer he lasted the more he pissed me off but that’s kind of sweet of him to go to the other side of the country for the wedding,” one Redditor wrote.

“Probably not surprising given they’re from Utah and their conservative beliefs. I may not fully understand the intricacies of US Politics but as an Aussie, I still understand the type of person Sean is and what he represents which is so confusing to me why they wish to be friendly even after the backlash from his season. Interesting,” someone else added.

“Is anyone actually surprised? Mormons are hard core conservative. I find it funny that they all acted slightly disgusted with him when he was on the season (due to public outcry) but they’re no different or better in their beliefs,” read a third comment.

“I know people don’t like him but I met him once at DWTS filming and he was incredibly nice and funny. We got invited to go for drinks after and I stayed near the dancers and assumed he’d be an a****** but he was really funny,” a fourth person chimed in.

