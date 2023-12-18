Fans Unhappy With DWTS Pro’s Wife Following Recent Comments

The wife of “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Brandon Armstrong answered a fan question about the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour – but some social media users were put off by it.

After Armstrong’s wife Brylee shared her thoughts on the live tour, she jokingly pitched her name for a job, and DWTS fans had a lot to say about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brandon Armstrong’s Wife Revealed She Won’t Go on the Whole Tour With Him Unless She’s Hired

The DWTS Live tour kicks off January 11, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia, and runs through March. According to ABC News, in addition to Brandon, pro dancers Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and other DWTS cast members will perform during the live show, which is set to hit multiple cities in the U.S.

On December 14, 2023, Brylee Armstrong answered questions in a fan Q&A on her Instagram story. After a fan asked her about her job, she revealed that she did social media for two years for a bridal shop in Salt Lake City, Utah. More recently, she decided to do the same type of work as a freelancer. She also works as a model.

Brylee then answered questions about the DWTS Live tour. She revealed that for three months, the pro dancers basically live in a bus and sleep on cots. When a fan asked her, “Are you going on tour with Brandon?” Brylee gave a lengthy answer.

“There are a lot of moving parts on this tour,” she said. “People are going in, going out, and basically, I can only go visit if they have room for me on the bus. But either way, my personality is I don’t like to feel like a lapdog. I’m very independent. So even if I could go the whole time I don’t think I would.”

“Unless the tour were to hire me,” she added. “To do like social media or something. That would be a dream come true. But other than that I’d love to visit if there’s room for me. Because I think going on tour with Brandon would be so fun. To go to different cities that I’d probably never have the chance to go to ever.”

Brylee captioned the clip with” @dwtstourofficial pls hire me.”

Fans reacted on Reddit. After reposting the video, one fan wrote, “I can’t with her 💀😭 self inserting to the max lately and now this.”

Others said it seemed strange to tag the DWTS tour account to ask to be hired.

“This is kinda embarrassing. Tagging the tour page?” one Reddit user asked.

“Yeah it’s the tagging the account basically asking for a job that made me cringe. Why does it have to be so public,” another chimed in.

“I’m crying at her tagging the account run by the current social media manager advocating for their job,” another added.

“She surely doesn’t think she should be added as a plus one and the cost to haul her around and see she’s fed and watered. Their social media seems just fine without her,” another Reddit user wrote.

Brandon Armstrong’s Wife Spoke Out After He was Eliminated From DWTS

While speaking on her IG story, Brylee also joked that she is a “stage wife.” She previously defended her husband after he and his DWTS season 32 partner, YouTube star and actress Lele Pons, were eliminated from the competition earlier than expected.

A few days after Brandon and Lele’s elimination, Brylee spoke out in an Instagram video to call their exit “shocking.” “I became kind of like … the mama wife, because I care so much about Brandon and Lele, and they worked so hard this season,” she told fans.

She also suggested that judges should have the power to save one of the two lowest-scoring couples as they have done in the past.

“’Dancing with the Stars,’ a big part of it is a popularity contest,” Brylee said in November. “So I think that we can all agree they need to bring back the ‘Judges Save.’ You never know what the judges would’ve said or who they would’ve saved. But at the end of the day, all that you can do is be thankful for the experience and that you had a good time.”

READ NEXT: Catherine Lowe Expresses Concern Over ‘The Golden Bachelorette’