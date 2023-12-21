Fans Disagree With DWTS Pro After He Claims He ‘Should Have Won’ Season 32

Brandon Armstrong became a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” on season 27. However, he’s never won a Mirrorball Trophy. In fact, season 32 actually marked the first time that he made it to 8th place in the competition.

Partnered with social media influencer Lele Pons, Armstrong broke his curse of not making it past ninth place. However, he feels that he and Pons could have gone all the way. On the December 8, 2023, episode of the “Weekly Trash” podcast, hose Josie Van Dyke asked Armstrong if he thought that he and Pons could have won the Mirrorball.

“Yeah. I think purely off of talent. And just, like, moments that we were creating on the show. One thousand percent I think we should have won,” he said. Despite Pons having a “huge” social media following, Armstrong pointed out that the majority of her fans live in South America — and those people aren’t able to vote on the show.

Many Fans Disagreed With Brandon Armstrong’s Comments

After a clip of Armstrong’s comments was uploaded to TikTok, someone also shared it on Reddit. The vast majority agreed that Armstrong and Pons didn’t have what it takes to raise up the trophy on the finale.

“I think Brandon needs to a slap back to reality,” one person wrote. Other fans seemed to feel similarly.

“I mean, if anyone was robbed it was definitely Daniella not him,” someone else added.

“I like lele but her and brandon are somewhat delusional about them being robbed. Lele never really improved or cleaned up her dances and i never understood why she was praised so much. On top of that they didnt put in much work online to build a audience until after they were off the show. Which is crazy considering her following. We all knew when she was going home and it had nothing to do with some of her fans not being able to vote. The fake protest and some of their comments after are just too much,” a third comment read.

“He thinks they would’ve 100% WON?!? Lele is not even close to jason or xochital’s level,” a fourth Redditor said.

There Was a Small Protest Following Lele Pons’ Elimination

Armstrong and Pons were voted off the show on week 7, despite Pons showing some improvement and earning fairly decent scores.

On November 14, 2023, Pons shared a handful of photos of a small group of people protesting her elimination.

“I can’t believe there’s people protesting. Whatttttt???? Love you seee you when i go back for the finals,” Pons wrote on X. There were people with signs that read things like, “Brandon you are the winner” and “Lele got robbed.”

The elimination was super unexpected — regardless if fans think Pons had the talent to take it all the way. After she was sent home, Pons appeared in a TikTok where she shared that her season 32 co-star Harry Jowsey actually offered to leave in her place.

“He texted me last night and said, ‘Lele is there any way I can leave and you can stay and I can replace you [as the eliminated contestant]? He wanted to volunteer, and I said, ‘Stop — don’t go,'” she shared.

