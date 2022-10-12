Former DWTS Contestant Hospitalized After ‘Medical Incident’

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has been hospitalized following what may have been a seizure.

On October 12, 2022, law enforcement told TMZ that Brandy Norwood, who appeared on the 11th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” was taken to a local hospital after a medical incident that happened at her home in Los Angeles. Details about what exactly happened or the cause were not immediately made available.

Norwood, 43, is expected to be okay, according to the report. Her parents are with her as she recovers in the hospital. Norwood split from Sir the Baptist in 2017 and didn’t remarry, according to Hollywood Life. She has one grown daughter named Sy’Rai “Rai” for short, with her first husband Robert “Big Bert” Smith.

Heavy has reached out to Norwood’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Incident Comes Just Days After Norwood’s Brother Shares Some Concerning Messages

Norwood’s hospitalization comes just days after her younger brother Ray J posted some concerning messages on social media.

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned a video, according to Page Six. In another post, he sat with his legs dangling over the edge of a structure. “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????” he wrote.

A source close to Ray J told the outlet that the rapper was “okay” despite the messages. “He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague,” a source said.

On October 7, 2022, Brandy took to Instagram to share a throwback pic with her brother. “Need you bro @rayj,” she captioned the photo, adding the prayer hands emoji.

Ray J has not spoken out about his sister’s health.

Brandy Has Previously Opened Up About Her Mental Health Struggles

Although not much is known about Brandy’s health or what might have caused this medical incident, she has previously opened up about the challenges that she has faced with her mental health over the years.

“I think it’s important for me as an artist, as a vessel to use my music as a way to tell my story,” she told Yahoo! Life in 2020. “And I feel like there are so many people out there who go through their own things, their own issues and when they see someone like me open up, they can feel like they’re not alone,” she continued.

“That’s my path, I just want to be an inspiration and a help for other people to get through some of the things that they go through in their everyday lives, their everyday struggles,” she added.

The singer/actress said that her daughter has been the main reason that she keeps pushing forward.

“She really doesn’t understand how many times she has saved me. So many moments when I felt like giving up, she has been the reason why I’m still here today and I’m still doing what I’m doing. She’s everything to me, she’s my world,” she said.

