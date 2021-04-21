DWTS Alum Welcomes First Child After Harrowing Delivery

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has welcomed his first child with his wife — congratulations to Brant and Kim Daugherty on the birth of their son. Find out what they named their bundle of joy, how the birth experience was for them, and the sweet words of encouragement they received from his “Pretty Little Liars” family.

Brant and Kim Daugherty Named Their Son Wilder

In an Instagram post, the Daughertys introduced their baby boy, writing, “Wilder David Daugherty, meet the world.”

In the photo, the little guy is mid-yawn and actress Eloise Mumford wrote in the comments, “This photo makes my heart explode.”

The couple, who got married in June 2019, told People that the baby arrived March 24. He was 6 lbs, 6 oz. and 19 inches long. The middle name was always a given, but they actually had a hard time landing on the baby’s first name.

“We always knew his middle name would be David after Brant’s dad, but picking a first name was probably the most stressful part for us,” Kim revealed. “It’s a lot of pressure! We came up with several lists of names over months and compared them. Wilder was at the top of both of our lists. We had it narrowed down to two names and spent a few days after he was born getting to know him before we committed to one.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Daugherty, who finished seventh on season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Peta Murgatroyd, said that they’re just in love with the new baby.

“He’s incredible … he’s just the tiniest little nugget of love and happiness. It’s been a crazy few weeks,” said Daugherty, adding that he’s trying to do everything around the house so that his wife can recover properly.

The Delivery Was A Little Scary

The Daughertys also told People that Kim suffered from preeclampsia and was in 30 hours of labor before undergoing a C-section.

Preeclampsia is when a pregnant woman has high blood pressure, swelling in her extremities and protein in her urine. It can be mild, but it can also lead to eclampsia and seizures, which can be fatal, according to WebMD.

“Watching Kim go through labor left me in awe,” Brant told People. “She made so many hard decisions to take care of our son and put him first every time. I couldn’t ask for a better mother for our son. She’s so attentive, patient, and loving. Watching her step up to motherhood makes me fall even more in love with her.”

He also revealed to Access Hollywood that he missed the birth because he was on location filming a movie and it was “intense” trying to hold it together.

“The movie ended two days after her due date, so we thought OK, I’ll take the film as a way of providing for my family and hopefully I’ll make it because a lot of first babies come late, that we’re been reading,” said Daugherty. “He came a little bit early, so I, unfortunately, missed the birth. It was heartbreaking. I was stuck in a hotel in Vancouver watching on FaceTime … [my sister-in-law] held the camera up for an hour while it all happened.”

He added, “It was a little bit of a rough delivery, actually … we ended up doing a C-section last minute, it was a little intense. I was trying my best to hold it together from 1000 miles away.”

On his Instagram post, “Pretty Little Liars” co-stars Tammin Sursok, Troian Bellisario, and Tyler Blackburn were offered their words of congrats and support.

This is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies. Pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are recent new moms, champ Bindi Irwin recently welcomed her first child, and finalist Nev Schulman recently announced he and his wife are expecting their third child.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

