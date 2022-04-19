DWTS Contestant Recovering After Painful Diagnosis Left Him Bedridden

A “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is recovering from a scary ailment.

Brian Austin Green, who was partnered with his girlfriend, pro dancer Sharna Burgess, on the 30th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition last fall, was bedridden for weeks as his Burgess headed into the third trimester of her pregnancy.

In February, the celebrity couple announced that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, due in July 2022. But Green had to rely on Burgess to take care of his sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, who are his children from his marriage to Megan Fox, as he battled a debilitating condition. Green also has a 19-year-old son, Kassius, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

Brian Austin Green Gave Details on His Medical Ailment

Fans may have recently noticed that Green was missing from Instagram since early March. In a video update shared on his Instagram page in April 2022, the 48-year-old actor told fans that he was “bedridden” for weeks with ulcerative colitis, which is an inflammatory bowel disease.

“I had [ulcerative colitis] for about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun,” Green revealed in the 90-second clip. “Horrible timing. Horrible timing. Sharna was amazing. Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids because I was pretty bedridden for a while. Taking care of me, not complaining, being amazing.“

According to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation, ulcerative colitis is “a chronic disease of the large intestine, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores.” Symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal and rectal pain, cramping, and bleeding, per The Mayo Clinic.

Green told fans that while it was “a terrible experience,” he is “back now” and “feeling good.” The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star also told his followers that he is grateful for Burgess.

“I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life,” he said. In the caption to his video post he wrote, “Again, I’m a lucky man. @sharnaburgess I love you.”

Burgess posted a comment on Green’s post. “Baby this was beautiful and unexpected,” she wrote. “I love you, and I’ve got you. You and the kids, always. “

On her Instagram story on April 17, Burgess gave fans another update on just how much better her boyfriend is feeling. On Easter Sunday, Burgess revealed that Green was “jumping with the kids on the trampoline” outside. She also shared footage of the dad of four jumping with two of his sons on the trampoline.

Brian Austin Green Has Suffered From Other Serious Medical Issues Over the Past Decade

Green made headlines for other medical problems in the past. According to Hello magazine, in 2014 he was involved in a serious car accident while driving with Fox, and he began to suffer from vertigo as a result of the crash.

“I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain,” he said during an appearance on “The Masked Singer.” “I could barely walk or talk. But I’m a fighter and I defeated my invisible predator.”

Page Six reported that Green was weak after falling ill with “a stroke-like syndrome” in 2014, and he spent the first half of 2015. A source told the outlet noted that doctors discovered that Green had “a previously undiagnosed brain ailment,” and that Fox left her husband’s bedside to make a film.

