DWTS Alum Opens Up About Shocking Split

Brian Austin Green revealed that his marriage to actress Megan Fox ended after she complained about the way he chewed his food.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alum opened up on the October 29 episode of the “misSPELLING” podcast with his former Beverly Hills 90210 so-star Tori Spelling. During the chat, Green explained that the everyday annoyances had built up in his marriage to the “Transformers” actress.

“I honestly think the chewing thing, she’d gotten to the point where things weren’t great, so I think everything was annoying her,” Green shared. “You kind of get to the point where you’re like, ‘God, just the way you’re shuffling your feet right now. The way you’re putting that toast in the toaster is just driving me crazy.’ It’s all that stupid little stuff.”

The actor noted that the choice was to go to therapy and figure things out or let the daily irritations “sink” the relationship.

Green, 51, and Fox, 38, were together, on and off, from 2004 to 2020. They married in 2010. The exes share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

At the time of their split in 2020, a source told People magazine that “several conflicts that led to the divorce.” A major issue was reportedly Fox’s frequent travel for work, leaving Green to stay home with their kids. “Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation,” the insider said.

Megan Fox Admitted She Was Not ‘Great’ to Brian Austin Green

Fox was a teenager when she first got involved with Green, who is 13 years her senior. In March 2024, she told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she would “fall in love” with other people all the time when she was with him.

“I would go to work and fall in love, because I was a kid,” she explained. “I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life.”

Fox continued, “I got myself into a relationship, which I of course found—no shade to Brian, unfulfilling—because inevitably, that’s what I was going to do. Because I was reenacting what I watched my mother do as a child. I really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and magnitude.”

“I was not a great girlfriend to Brian,” she admitted. “And he was not great to me either all the time. But I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about [it] or let it seem like that relationship was one-way.”

Sharna Burgess Gets Along With Megan Fox

Green is engaged to former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Sharna Burgess. The couple welcomed their first child together, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022. (Green is also father to an adult son, Kassius, from his past relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.)

During a 2022 appearance on the “Viall Files podcast,” Burgess revealed that she initiated her own introduction to Fox after spending time with her kids. She asked Green for his ex-wife’s phone number and texted her to introduce herself.

Burgess may have helped bridge the gap to a healthy co-parenting relationship for the exes. In 2022, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Brian and Megan do things for the sake of the kids and have finally gotten to a point of peacefulness and respect. They balance things well.” The insider added that Fox “does like Sharna and think she’s sweet.”

According to TMZ, after baby Zane was born, Fox visited the new baby. She also sent an arrangement of several dozen white flowers to Green and Burgess’ house with a card that said, “Congratulations Brian and Sharna.”