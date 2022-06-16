DWTS Alum Opens Up About Healing After Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Brian Austin Green is having a baby with professional dancer Sharna Burgess, but he was previously married to actress Megan Fox.

Burgess and Green appeared together on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files” where they spoke about their relationship and talked about their future together.

Fox and Green got engaged in November 2006 and got married in 2010. They got divorced in 2020.

Green Had to Work on Himself

When asked about how he navigated things after his relationship with Fox ended and their co-parenting began, Green said he had to work through a couple of aspects of his own personality.

“Honestly, it’s a day-to-day thing,” he said. “There are certain days where you feel like, ‘I’m good, I’m not affected by any of this,’ but then you wake up on some days and it’s just killing you.”

He shared that the “big thing” for him was going to therapy.

“I was really trying to instead of looking at what went wrong in that relationship, figuring out what things about me I didn’t really like and wanted to better for my next relationship,” he told Viall.

He added, “And I really chose to not look at that situation as any sort of failing at all because it was a 15-year relationship with three beautiful kids.”

Green said that he doesn’t take the relationship as something that fell apart or went wrong.

He also talked about making different schedules for their children based on work schedules and never keeping his child away from their mother.

“We try really hard to, instead of judging work or traveling… we really try and communicate and share dates,” he said, adding that he wants to keep things flexible so that the kids always “win.”

Green also spoke about healing after the divorce before eventually moving on with Burgess.

Burgess Says She Did Not Compare Herself to Green’s Previous Relationship

Viall asked Burgess what it was like to be compared to Green’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, and if she ever gave in to those comparisons. Burgess also spoke about what it was like to be in a relationship with someone who had an ex-wife.

“You know, you can’t walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind completely everything they’re experiencing or had been through,” she said. “You know, Brian had a whole other life with another person, and babies, and I can’t expect that to just be like, ‘well, now I’m number one priority and what I need is the thing.'”

She said that she wanted to know and support Green.

“These people will be a part of his life forever, so I can’t expect to not take them into consideration too. But there is no comparison, and why would you compare? Because that obviously didn’t work for a reason,” she said.

The dancer added, “I can only focus on what I can control and who I am and show that to him and be there for him.”

Her one piece of advice was to be transparent and to not keep secrets from your partner.

“But the idea of comparing yourself to anyone sets you up for failure,” she concluded.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

