Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess Did Not Convince Him to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Brian Austin Green may be in a relationship with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess, but that’s not the only reason he agreed to be part of season 30 of the show.

Green and Burgess have been in a relationship since the summer of 2020. In a January 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Green shared that the two met in 2020 because their shared business manager wanted them to meet.

When Burgess revealed she’d never watched “90210,” which starred Green, he was immediately interested. Burgess revealed during the interview that she wouldn’t have gotten romantically involved with Green if he’d been partnered with her on “Dancing With the Stars,” since she wants to keep business and work separate for the most part.

That’s going to be harder for her this season, as it’s been revealed that the two will be partners in the ballroom. The fact that the two are going to continue to live together for the season truly gives this away anyway, as even married couples are living separately for the season as a precaution against COVID-19.

Green Says He Once Said He’d Never Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Green says in an interview with E Online that he and Burgess have joked a lot about him never going on “Dancing With the Stars,” but when the offer came, he decided he did want to get involved.

“We actually talked early on when we were dating about this not happening,” he told the outlet. “We were like, this is never happening. We used to laugh and joke about this never happening. When it came around to this season, and we sort of talked about it, it just seemed like, ‘Why not?’ It is a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people that watch it.”

He added, “It’s something that a lot of people have been wanting me to do for years. I could be super disappointing. Most likely, I will be disappointing to a lot of people.”

He shared that it’s been very hard work so far, and he’s not getting in any “extra practice” in at home.

The Entire Season 30 Cast List Has Been Revealed

Here are the celebrities to expect in the ballroom for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30:

Professional dancers for the upcoming season are the following:

Val Chmerkovskiy

Pasha Pashkov

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Emma Slater

Daniella Karagach

Britt Stewart

Alan Bersten

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Witney Carson

Gleb Savchenko

Cheryl Burke

Sharna Burgess

Artem Chigvintsev

They’ll join executive producer and host Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman in the ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Meet the Two New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Ahead of Season 30