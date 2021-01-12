‘DWTS’ Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Make it Official

The Dancing With the Stars family is notoriously close, so it should come as no surprise that they all knew about professional dancer Sharna Burgess and her new boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, way before any fans or media outlets got a hold of the news. But now that Burgess and Green are official on Instagram, her fellow professional dancers are super excited to be able to talk about it publicly.

Burgess Simply Called Green ‘HIM’

In a photo of them kissing on their hotel balcony in Hawaii, Burgess captioned it simply, “HIM.” Green has yet to post anything on his account. But Burgess’ coworkers were quick to jump in with their well-wishes and cheeky comments.

“Here we go! Can I follow B now?” asked Maksim Chmerkovskiy, to which Burgess responded with a laughing face emoji and a heart.

Chmerkovskiy’s wife and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “There they are, LOVE you guys!!!!”, and Chmerkovskiy’s sister-in-law and fellow pro Jenna Johnson wrote, “Omg omg omg. I have no words.” Gleb Savchenko added, “The best!”

Stuntwoman Caitlin Dechelle, Entertainment Tonight host Katie Krause, ESPN host Victoria Arlen, Dancing With the Stars New Zealand judge Julz Tocker, former Dancing With the Stars contestants Jana Kramer and Ginger Zee, and choreographer Kathryn Burns were all also quick to offer their words of support.

Plus, former Dancing With the Stars champion and model Nyle DiMarco didn’t know who the man in the photo was and wrote, “Giiiirlll drop his @” and the comments blew up laughing emojis.

Green Revealed How They Met In a New Interview

Brian Austin Green On Sharna Burgess Romance (EXCLUSIVE)New year, new outlook! Brian Austin Green tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his budding romance with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess and what a blast the pair had together on a recent Hawaiian getaway. How did they meet? Brian also shares how well he's bonding with his fellow judges… 2021-01-09T20:02:42Z

Green recently gave an interview with Access Hollywood about his new gig on The Masked Dancer, but naturally, they couldn’t resist asking about his new relationship with Burgess. He revealed how they met and how it’s been going so far.

“We have the same business manager,” said Green about how they met, adding, “She was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a client that you should meet’ and I was kind of in a place like, ‘Well, OK.’ I begrudgingly went and we met and we had great conversation, so it’s been great so far.”

“We had a great time, we had a really good time. Hawaii is an amazing place,” he said of their recent vacation together. “It’s all going really well right now. It’s early on, so you don’t have any labels for anything, obviously, but we’re really enjoying each other’s company. She’s an amazing woman, she’s super responsible, she’s super caring and passionate and super fun to be around.”

He also revealed that Burgess was not a Beverly Hills, 90210 fan back in the day.

“I haven’t actually asked her why she didn’t watch it, but I know she didn’t watch much of it when she was younger. She was too busy watching Mario [Lopez], watching his show,” cracked Green.

Green seems to be excited about this new year. He recently posted a photo on Instagram that reads, “I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re doing something.”

The Masked Dancer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, while Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

