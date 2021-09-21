WATCH: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess’ First DWTS Performance

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been dating for months and now the two are DWTS partners. For their first performance on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” the duo danced the foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic.

Before rehearsals were shown, DWTS host Tyra Banks revealed to the audience that Green was dating one of the pros and soon the audience saw that the two were partners.

90210 Brian has been dating his partner, Sharna, dancing the elegant Foxtrot.#DWTS #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/aLyqm2C00n — — 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓚 (@OfHeroine) September 21, 2021

Green appeared a little nervous but was clearly enjoying himself and admitted he’s never danced with anyone he’s dated before this.

The two executed the dance well and ended it with a kiss.

Derek Hough said that there was “an ease” to Green and Bruno Tonioli said he was feeling their “chemistry.” He also called Green “Prince Charming.” Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she loves “seeing Sharna so happy.” Len Goodman said Green has to work on his feet but also called the partnership “something special.”

SUPER ⭐️ STATUS! @withBAGpod slid all over the #DWTS ballroom with that incredible Foxtrot! pic.twitter.com/NrFTiRMSGE — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 21, 2021

The duo received a score of 24 for their premiere performance.

Green Was Nervous About Competing on the Show

Prior to the show’s premiere, Green spoke with Hollywood Life about his nerves and how supportive Burgess has been with him as he gets the hang of DWTS.

Green shared, “Sharna has been extremely kind and helpful and she’s been a huge cheerleader for me. She’s really given me a lot of pointers and helped me understand just the work that is in store for me and what I’m going to have to commit to in doing this well. But she’s super supportive, she’s super loving and kind through all of it. She’s taken the scary unknown factor out of it a bit. I’m still nervous about the first show of course because it’s live, and I haven’t had an opportunity to do much live, work before, but I know once I get that out of my system and that’s done, then I’ll know what my biggest fears are and what I have to worry about and then that’s over. There won’t be any more surprises.”

When “Good Morning America” featured the cast announcements on their show, Green said that he and Burgess had not practiced dancing at home because they were too busy raising his kids, hanging out, and watching TV.

The Couple Said They Wouldn’t Appear on DWTS Together

When speaking with E! News, Green said the two had discussed being on “Dancing With the Stars” and had gleefully rejected the idea when they first were dating. Green explained, “We actually talked early on when we were dating about this not happening. We were like, this is never happening. We used to laugh and joke about this never happening. When it came around this season, and we sort of talked about it, it just seemed like, ‘Why not?’ It is a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people that watch it. It’s something that a lot of people have been wanting me to do for years.”

He went on to say, “I could be super disappointing. Most likely, I will be disappointing to a lot of people.”

Burgess and Green started publicly dating in December 2020.