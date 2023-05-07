Brian Austin Green Says Goodbye to the Past as Relationship With Sharna Burgess Grows Stronger

Brian Austin Green is erasing the past.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, who welcomes son Zane Walker with his longtime girlfriend, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess, in June, 2022, had a 20-year-old tattoo of his ex’s name removed as his relationship with the Australian dancer continues to grow stronger.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brian Austin Green Had a Tattoo of His Ex Vanessa Marcil’s Name Removed From His Arm

Green has five children with three different women. In addition to Zane, the actor has an adult son, Kassius, from a long-ago relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil. He also shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey,6, with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

According to TMZ, 20 years after splitting from Marcil, Green finally had an elaborate tattoo of her name removed from his arm. The tattoo featured the exes’ son Kassius name with Vanessa’s name “shaded inside it,” the outlet noted. The removal process, like the exes’ relationship, was tricky.

A source told TMZ that after a failed attempt to fully remove his ex’s name 15 years ago, Green finally went through with getting the large “Vanessa” tattoo removed after he butted heads with her earlier this year. A smaller tattoo of his firstborn son as a baby remains on Green’s bicep.

The removal came following a recent clapback at his ex. According to Page Six, In February 2023, Marcil alleged in an Instagram Q&A that he raised Kassius alone. Green fired back to deny her claim. “So, I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school,” he wrote. “Megan and I bust our a***s to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

Brian Austin Green Removed His Tattoo as Sharna Burgess Hinted an Engagement Could Be Coming Soon

This isn’t the first tattoo Green has had removed. According to Us Weekly, in 2011, his then-wife Fox told “Access Hollywood” that she was removing a Marilyn Monroe tattoo from her body and that her husband was “removing some tattoos also.” It is unclear if Green ever had a tattoo of Fox’s name on his body, although she did ink his name on her lower right hip when they were together.

The removal of his Vanessa ink comes as Green is getting closer to marriage with Burgess. While they are not engaged, Burgess previously told Us Weekly that a life together with Green is in “the cards” and that they are just allowing things to “flow.” “We’ve talked about [marriage],” she said in 2022, adding that she and Green are “end game.”

But in March 2023, Burgess hosted an Instagram Q&A and answered a fan who asked if she and Brian are “talking about marriage” and “more babies.” “We talk about it often,” Burgess replied, per Hollywood Life. When another fan asked if they will soon get engaged, the pro dancer replied that they are “working on it.”

