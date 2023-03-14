Former DWTS Contestant Announces Quitting Network

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Nikki Bella and her twin sister, Brie, are officially cutting ties with the WWE.

The twins announced the move during an episode of their Sirius XM show, and they also shared that they will be using their given names, Brie and Nikki Garcia.

From now on, their show, the Sirius XM show, is going to be called “The Nikki and Brie Show.”

“We’re going to be 40 in November,” Nikki said when explaining why the sisters were making the change, adding that it “was time to head into this new chapter”

For her part, Brie shared that she is “so excited to close the chapter on Brie Bella … Let’s see what Brie Garcia is going to do next.”

Nikki and Brie Are Set to Host a New Show Together

The Bella Twins are set to host a dating show put on by ITV Entertainment and Amazon Studios. The show is a “social dating experiment” that is set to explore “love in a whole new way.”

“’Twin Love’ is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin — someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate — with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios, in a statement obtained by Heavy.

She added, “Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share ‘Twin Love’ with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

The Twins Will Focus on Other Business Ventures

Both twins are busy with a full schedule including entrepreneurial ventures and TV shows. Nikki joined the show “Barmeggedon” as a host ahead of the premiere, and it’s been renewed for a second season. She was also a judge on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

Brie was a contestant on “The Real Dirty Dancing” on FOX.

In January 2023, Nikki premiered the special, “Nikki Bella Says I Do!,” which showed off the process of planning her wedding and ultimately gave fans a chance to see her marry “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The two first met when they were partnered on “Dancing With the Stars” for season 25, and they got married in 2022 in Paris.

Nikki and Brie first appeared on the WWE network over a decade ago. Brie debuted on the network in August 2008, and it was later revealed that she had an identical twin. The sisters were inducted into the WWE hall of fame, per USA Network.

The move comes months after Nikki seemingly hit out at WWE for not featuring anything from the Women’s Evolution during the Raw 30 special, which led to a falling out with the network, according to Slam Wrestling.

“They push who they want the crowd to be behind,” Nikki said on an episode of “The Sessions podcast with Renee Young.” “That is WWE to a ‘T’. Even though the fans think they own it, no, they laugh in the back. ‘No, we own you at the end of the day.’ So I truly believe Total Divas was the first thing they couldn’t control. They couldn’t control the success. They couldn’t control what the mainstream was.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.