Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For Britney Night Music Choice

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” were upset with the show when they tuned in for season 30, episode 3 which was themed “Britney night” in honor of Britney Spears.

The episode was already disrupted slightly because one couple, Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby, were set to perform virtually and separately because they were both diagnosed with COVID-19. Derek Hough, the fourth judge, was also absent after a COVID close contact out of an abundance of caution.

Nothing could stop Britney night from happening, however, as the pros and celebrities took to the dance floor to perform to some of their favorite Britney Spears songs.

Some Fans Were Upset About The Music

I wish Britney’s camp approved them using her music because these remixes the singers doing ain’t it😭#DWTS — Cheyanne. (@CheyanneBabeey) October 5, 2021

Rather than play the original songs each night for the live shows, “Dancing With the Stars” has a cover band that plays the music. That meant that for Britney week, the tracks were not the originals and were covered by the live band instead.

“I know the band is trying but leave the Britney music to Britney,” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote, “They doing a britney night but couldn’t get clearance for her music to have the actual track playing.”

“For these EXTRA special nights, I’d LOVE to hear the actual songs from the actual singer,” another viewer wrote.

A few fans were especially annoyed during the episode because it was supposed to be a tribute and they thought the show should have licensed the original music.

“Anyone else TICKED that Britney Spears’s actual tracks aren’t being played?” another wrote. “These karaoke sounding versions are making me mad.”

Yet another fan tweeted, “#DWTS wouldn’t license the original music for Britney week??? Disney, cmon now.”

What Dances Were Performed on Britney Night?

Here were the dancers that were shown on Britney week:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Salsa to “Outrageous” by Britney Spears

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Tango to “Till The World Ends” by Britney Spears

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Paso Doble to “Stronger” by Britney Spears

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Cha Cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)” by Britney Spears

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Tango to “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears

dancing the Tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Salsa to “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “Womanizer” by Britney Spears

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing Jazz to “Gimme More” by Britney Spears (remotely)

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

