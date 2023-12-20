Fans Think DWTS Season 32 Alum’s Sister Took a Shot at Her on Instagram

Weeks after “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 competitor Jamie Lynn Spears was eliminated from the show, her sister, Britney Spears, showed her support.

However, some fans seem to think that Britney Spears was actually shading her younger sister, especially because she quickly deleted the post from her Instagram feed.

On December 10, 2023, the “Womanizer” singer shared a photo of her sister from the show and added the caption, “I’m so proud of my sister! She did so good on Dancing with the Stars!” However, as many fans were quick to point out, Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t do all that well and was voted off the show week two.

The post marked the first time that Britney Spears said anything publicly about her little sister taking part in the dance competition show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Britney Spears’ Post About Jamie Lynn Spears on Reddit

Shortly after Britney Spears shared the post about her younger sister, some fans took to Reddit to react. Many wondered if the post was genuine or if the “Piece of Me” singer was trolling her sister, given their challenging relationship.

After Britney Spears deleted the post, even more fans felt that she was either being sarcastic or throwing shade. Aside from saying that her sister did “so good” on the show, Britney Spears also chose a not-so-flattering photo. This led even more fans to believe that the post was meant as a dig.

“It’s definitely shade lol what’s there to be proud of when JL danced terribly and didn’t make it last week 2?” one Redditor said.

“This is an unflattering photo of JLS. So to me looks like a sarcastic post by Britney,” someone else added.

“Idk why but I feel like this is sarcasm.. maybe I’m wrong,” a third comment read.

“She was eliminated the second episode.. this must be shade,” a fourth person wrote.

Jamie Lynn Spears Recently Opened Up About Her Strained Relationship With Her Sister

Weeks prior to Britney Spears’ Instagram post and delete, Jamie Lynn Spears actually opened up a bit about their relationship.

On an episode of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here,” Jamie Lynn Spears was asked if she got along with her older sister, to which she replied, “I love my sister,” per People magazine.

Meanwhile, the DWTS alum told the outlet that she supported her sister.

“I love and I support my sister, and I always will. It’s very clear that this has been a painful process, and I have to respect however she works through that. This is a complicated situation. It gets to a certain point where you can’t help someone who doesn’t want you to,” she said after the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

As for the princess of pop herself, however, she hasn’t had the nicest things to say about her little sister.

“My little sister — well, when I tell you she was a total bitch, I’m not exaggerating. It was clear that girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me. Jamie Lynn only saw the TV,” she wrote in “The Woman in Me,” according to EW.

“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous,” Britney Spears also wrote in her book.

