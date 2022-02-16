Fans Love DWTS Pro Britt Stewart’s Latest Announcement

Britt Stewart has been a professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for two years, and she has been using her platform to spread awareness of different causes.

On February 15, 2022, Stewart announced her partnership with the American Heart Association.

“February is significant in a few ways including Heart Month!” Stewart wrote in the Instagram post. “This year The American Heart Association is celebrating ‘reclaim your rhythm” which is so fitting after the past couple years we’ve all had.”

She added, “I put a lot of ‘heart’ into everything I do which is why I’m excited to be teaming up with @whiteandwarren and their collaboration with @ahanewyorkcity. Would love for you to support the cause and awesome giveaway for a chance to win the Cashmere Heart Intarsia Travel Wrap.”

She went on to explain the contest and how to enter.

Fans Love the Announcement

Fans took to Stewart’s comment section to share their thoughts on the partnership, with all the responses being positive.

“Aww I love this so much!!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “this is so exciting!!!!”

Some had more personal stories to share in the comments.

“Thank you Britt,” one person wrote. “Never ignore what your heart is telling you as I recently had to have a heart stent put in even though some of my tests were coming back ok. Thank goodness my cardiologist was persistent as I found out I had an 80% blockage in one of my arteries. Heart awareness is so important and should never be underestimated. I will definitely support the cause.”

Another shared how they try to keep their heart healthy, writing, “I eat a plant-based diet and exercise!”

“Amazing cause and I wish that more companies would do something like this as well,” another person wrote.

Stewart is Currently on Tour With ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Stewart is currently one of the professional dancers on tour with the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

In a recent episode of “Dancing With the Stars” winner Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast “Off the Vine,” Stewart shared what it was like to be on tour with her fellow professional dnacers.

When it came to Pasha Pashkov, Stewart said that he was “controlled, like he seems to have just, like, control over his body.”

For Alan Bersten, Stewart said that “loud is a great word for him and it’s also positive, like everything he does is just kind of on his sleeve and I admire that … he has an ability to just be loud about everything.”

For the most recent professional dancer who won “Dancing With the Stars,” Daniella Karagach, Stewart said she was “a silent thunder. Like Sofia [Ghavami], she kind of has a carefree attitude, but her relationship with Pasha… she is so certain of certain things in her life, I love it. It’s fascinating.”

Stewart offered a small update on whether she’d be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” as a professional dancer for season 30 during an interview with Dance Magazine.

“I absolutely want to continue on for many seasons to come,” she told the outlet.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

